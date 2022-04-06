Batwoman Just Crossed Over with a Surprising Supergirl Character

The CW’s Arrowverse of interconnected superhero shows have become known for a number of elements — including seeing its characters cross over. Fans have been treated to a number of crossover events over the years, ranging from full-scale superhero blockbusters to smaller team-ups between characters. One show that has had an interesting relationship to that has been Batwoman, especially once Ryan Wilder (Javicia Leslie) assumed the series’ titular mantle. While the circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic have largely prevented crossovers from happen, the first issue of DC’s Earth-Prime spinoff comic saw Ryan crossing paths with a surprising character from Supergirl. Spoilers for Earth-Prime: Batwoman #1, from Natalie Abrams, Kelly Larson, Camrus Johnson, Clayton Henry, Michael Calero, Marcelo Maiolo, Matt Herms, and Tom Napolitano below! Only look if you want to know!

The issue’s first (and main) story takes place midway through the events of Season 3, as Ryan Wilder / Batwoman (Javicia Leslie) is attempting to wrangle the remaining Batman villain trophies, all amid the backdrop of Mary Hamilton’s (Nicole Kang) turn as Poison Mary and Marquis Jet (Nick Creegan) taking over Ryan’s life as the new Joker. All the while, Ryan has to deal with the latest trophy — Clayface’s mud, which has gotten loose in Gotham City and bonded with a young boy named Tanner, who is using his powers to get revenge on his bullies. Along the way, Ryan unintentionally gets an ally in all of the sides of her current conflict — Lena Luthor (Katie McGrath), who has arrived from National City to have a meeting with Ryan, in hopes of using Wayne Enterprises resources — particularly, the cold technology used by Mr. Freeze, which is in reserve in the Bat Cave — to benefit her foundation.

Along the way, Lena bonds with Ryan and Luke Fox (Camrus Johnson), and even is the first one to tell Ryan about the events of Crisis on Infinite Earths. She also provides some unique sage advice to Ryan, assuring her that she will be a formidable Batwoman, and that she’ll be able to reconcile with Mary.

This provides the biggest crossover that Batwoman and Supergirl have had since pre-Crisis, as that live-action event had set up Kate Kane (Ruby Rose) and Kara Danvers (Melissa Benoist) as the next big duo within the Arrowverse. While that didn’t come to fruition after Rose exited the series and Leslie was cast, it’s still nice to see Ryan interacting with Supergirl‘s world.

“In season two, I hope we just get back up production, and everything is normal, or at a normal amount at some point. Because you know how the crossovers are just so hard to schedule and blah blah blah, and I’m sure COVID isn’t going to do us any favors in that regard,” Batwoman showrunner Caroline Dries explained to ComicBook.com in 2020. “But to me, the most important relationship is Batwoman and Supergirl. So I think if we are able to do any crossover, that would be what I would try to focus on.”

Earth-Prime: Batwoman #1 is now available wherever comics are sold.