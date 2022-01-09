Batwoman Midseason Premiere Photos Released

The CW has released photos for “Trust Destiny”, the eighth episode and midseason premiere of Batwoman‘s third season. The episode will see the continuation of various storylines from the midseason finale, particularly the rise of Poison Mary (Nicole Kang) and Marquis Jet (Nick Creegan), https://comicbook.com/dc/news/batwoman-new-joker-season-3-midseason-finale-marquis-jet/. Adding onto that, the Bat Team will be exploring why Pamela Isley (Bridget Regan) disappeared from Gotham City.

“I’m super excited about the Poison Ivy storyline. There’s a huge facet of it that we haven’t revealed to the press that will be really fun for the audience to participate in,” Dries previously revealed to TVLine. “We do a combination of staying true to the Poison Ivy canon and what we normally do, which is put our own spin on it. It’s a major story arc of the season, and we make it really really hard on Batwoman.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can check out the synopsis for “Trust Destiny” below and then read on for photos from the episode.

“EXTREME MEASURES – Mary (Nicole Kang) and Alice (Rachel Skarsten) continue their sisterly bonding, Ryan (Javicia Leslie), Luke (Camrus Johnson) and Sophie (Meagan Tandy) are desperate and willing to do almost anything to stop them…even entertaining a dangerous proposition by Renee Montoya (Victoria Cartagena) that finally rid Gotham of Pamela Isley (Bridget Regan). As the team hunts for the source of Poison Mary’s power – and potential demise – Renee is forced to revisit her heartbreaking past. Meanwhile, Marquis (Nick Creegan) grows more unhinged and throws a spectacularly sinister soiree at Wayne Tower…and everyone is invited. Marshall Virtue directed the episode written by Ebony Gilbert and Daphne Miles.”

Season 3 of Batwoman will return on Wednesday, January 12th at 9/8c on The CW.

Marquis Jet

Luke Fox

Renee Montoya

Ryan Wilder

Marquis

Sophie

Luke and Sophie

Montoya