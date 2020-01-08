Batwoman “How Queer Everything Is Today!” Photos Released

While it remains to be seen exactly how “Crisis on Infinite Earths” will impact the Arrowverse, at some point things will have to get back to some form of business as usual as it were considering that The CW announced early renewals for each its continuing DC TV series on Tuesday. When it comes to what that looks like for Batwoman, we’re now getting our first look. The CW has released photos for “How Queer Everything Is Today!”, the upcoming tenth episode of Batwoman‘s first season set to air on Sunday, January 19th.

Batwoman‘s midseason finale left Kate Kane/Batwoman (Ruby Rose) in a devastating situation. Her sister, the villainous Alice (Rachel Skarsten) had enacted her plan for revenge against their father Jacob (Dougray Scott) and stepmother Catherine (Elizabeth Anweis) by murdering Catherine with poison leaving Jacob to take the fall for the crime. The act convinced Kate that there is nothing good left in Alice, but it also devastated Kate’s stepsister and Catherine’s daughter, Mary (Nicole Kang). It’s something that Kate will have to deal with — particularly in terms of going after Alice — but it’s something that all of Gotham will have to deal with as well.

“I played the reality of my mother dying, and then, only afterwards do I see the reverberations of it being in Gotham, being a Kane, unknowingly being related to Batwoman,” Kang told ComicBook.com. “Because Mary doesn’t know those things, she’s just holding her dying mother in her arms. And that is what helped in episodes one, two, and three, for me too, in order to play somebody that was full and not just playing a trope or not just playing one side. I just took episode one. I played to the reality of not seeing my sister in so many years, and really being someone I look up to and who I think is cool…which, I think Ruby is cool. I handle one moment at a time in Mary’s life, so far it successfully helps reveal more and more parts of an already full person as opposed to trying to guess and play a story that these characters, if well-played, don’t even know that they’re in. The Joker doesn’t know he’s The Joker. We’re always interested in the how, how he got there, or why he is the way he is. So I think we’re in Mary’s why, how, how is she becoming the person she is?”

You can check out the synopsis for “How Queer Everything Is Today!” below and keep reading for photos from the episode.

AFTERMATH — While Gotham busies itself reacting to Batwoman’s (Ruby Rose) awkward encounter, Alice (Rachel Skarsten) celebrates her ultimate act of vengeance with Mouse (guest star Sam Littlefield). A devastated Mary (Nicole Kang) focuses on Jacob Kane’s (Dougray Scott) trial, while Sophie (Meagan Tandy) seeks advice about her love life from someone unexpected. As they tackle the newest threat to Gotham, Luke (Camrus Johnson) prioritizes protecting Batwoman’s secret, and Kate must decide what she is willing to do to honor Batwoman’s identity…and her own. Jeff Hunt directed the episode written by Caroline Dries.

Batwoman airs Sundays at 8/7c on The CW. “How Queer Everything Is Today!” airs January 19th.

