New Batwoman Photos Introduce Alfred’s Daughter

Batwoman has just one episode left before the “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover begins, and it looks like the freshman series has a lot planned for its quasi-midseason finale. Entertainment Weekly recently revealed two photos for the series’ next episode, which is titled “Tell Me the Truth”. The photo showcase an unexpected character who will be joining the series’ ensemble — Julia Pennyworth (The Royals‘ Christina Wolfe), the daughter of Batman’s loyal butler, Alfred. Wolfe’s take on Julia is described as a “crafty and quick-witted British secret service agent”, who “shares a complicated past with Kate Kane (Ruby Rose), which impedes her mission as the two set sights on the same target.” The episode’s promo hints at Julia’s arrival, as a brief scene is shown of her and Batwoman fighting on a rooftop.

Julia has appeared sporadically in the comics since the 1980s, but began to play a more significant role in the mid-2010s. Julia and her father are largely estranged, but she ends up playing a larger part in his life – and the Batfamily – after he gets injured. She then appeared in the DC Rebirth run of Batwoman, as she helped Kate take down the Many Arms of Death. According to EW, “Tell Me the Truth” will introduce a comic-accurate member of the Many Arms of Death, in the form of The Rifle (Garfield Wilson).

These new updates are just the latest example of Batwoman‘s bold new direction in the Arrowverse, which has included introducing quite a lot of new villains.

“We are not going to repeat villains from the Arrowverse; we’re using a whole new chapter of villains and heroes,” showrunner Caroline Dries explained earlier this year.

“That was really important to me as we were breaking the crossover is that I want to really keep the tone of our show in Gotham and very grounded.” Dries revealed earlier this year. “We are just starting out, and our characters it’s not normal for them to interact with aliens and travel to different universes and stuff like that. So that is the first thing I brought up to the writers’ the major writers’ room as we were breaking the crossover, like, ‘This is the thing that’s important to me.’”

Batwoman airs Sundays at 8/7c on The CW. “To Tell the Truth” will air on November 17th.