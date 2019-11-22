Batwoman: “A Mad Tea-Party” Comes to Gotham in Midseason Finale Photos

Before “Crisis on Infinite Earths” changes the Arrowverse as we know it, each of The CW‘s DC Comics-inspired shows are set to air their midseason finales. For Batwoman, which is currently in the middle of its first season, that is set to involve an interesting conflict between Kate Kane/Batwoman (Ruby Rose) and her presumed-dead twin sister, Elizabeth Kane/Alice (Rachel Skarsten) — and now we know what that will look like. On Thursday, The CW released photos for “A Mad Tea-Party”, the eighth episode of the show’s freshman season.

The episode is expected to see Alice constructing her “most evil plan yet”, which might have something to do with the tea party that she’s been teasing for the past few weeks. While it’s unclear what that will entail, how it factors into Alice’s arc — and her potential redemption — is certainly interesting.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I actually wasn’t sure what the reception to Alice would be, so it sort of surprises me that people are already rooting for her before I even got a chance to show the more wounded side of her,” Skarsten said in a recent interview. “So, I think that they will totally continue to root for her, but not just because of that. Ever since Ruby and I did our initial test, we have a nice, natural chemistry with one another and get on quite well, so I feel like because of how we play those sister scenes, people want Alice’s redemption also for Kate, because Kate has skin in the game, too.”

You can check out the synopsis for “A Mad Tea-Party” below!

“AND THE AWARD GOES TO – Kate (Ruby Rose) and Alice (Rachel Skarsten) continue their sister/nemesis dance, while Alice and Mouse (guest star Sam Littlefield) construct their most evil plan yet.

Mary (Nicole Kang) invites Kate to a special event honoring Catherine (Elizabeth Anweis) and Jacob (Dougray Scott) makes a decision that leaves Kate perplexed.

Meagan Tandy and Camrus Johnson also star. Holly Dale directed the episode written by Nancy Kiu.”

Batwoman airs Sundays at 8/7c on The CW. “A Mad Tea-Party” will air on December 1st.

