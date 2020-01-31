Batwoman Is Torn Between Two Sisters in “Take Your Choice” Synopsis

The CW has released the official synopsis for “Take Your Choice,” the February 16 episode of Batwoman, in which things start to get really complicated, with story developments that impact Mary, Sophie, Jacob, and Beth (at least). The episode is continuing to tease out the story that launched with the series’ first post-“Crisis on Infinite Earths” episode — the introduction of Beth, apparently an alternate Earth’s version of Alice who was folded into Earth-Prime when the universe was restarted by The Spectre and somehow now merged with Alice. Still, as we saw in last week’s episode, the two are apparently having some trouble coexisting, and both were struck with blinding headaches at the end of Sunday’s episode.

Reading between the lines in the official synopsis, it seems possible that Alice is going to discover that there’s another Beth out there in “Take Your Choice,” and let’s be honest: that probably won’t be good for anybody. Just think about the way she talks to and about Mary; this is not a woman who takes well to being replaced.

“Going forward, I think Mary is going to really hold her accountable,” series regular Nicole Kang told ComicBook.com. “She’s really good at holding people accountable to their actions, holding people accountable to what they say, who they say they are, and what they do. I think she’s a big ‘actions speak louder than worlds’ kind of gal, even though she talks a lot. But I think she holds Sophie to it, right? She calls her out. She holds Kate to it constantly.”

It’s that dynamic that has shaped a lot of what has gone on since Alice’s attack on Mary’s mother, which left her essentially an orphan when Jacob Kane was framed for the crime.

You can check out the official synopsis below.

TWO’S A CROWD – As Kate (Ruby Rose) is pulled between two sisters, Luke (Camrus Johnson) and Mary (Nicole Kang) are tasked with finding the cause behind Beth’s debilitating headaches. A visitor delivers some good news to Jacob (Dougray Scott), while Sophie (Meagan Tandy) takes her new role to the extreme and Alice (Rachel Skarsten) makes a devastating discovery. Tara Miele directed the episode written by Ebony Gilbert. Every episode of BATWOMAN will be available to stream on CWTV.com and The CW App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

Batwoman airs on Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT, before episodes of Supergirl on The CW. “Take Your Choice” will debut on February 16.