Kevin Conroy Loves Idea of Playing Thomas Wayne in New Batwoman Series

A whole new side of Gotham City is set to soon hit our television screens, when Batwoman makes its debut on The CW later this year. While it’s unclear exactly how far back the series will go into the origins of Kate Kane/Batwoman (Ruby Rose), a new theory on that subject has gained traction with one DC fan-favorite. Kevin Conroy, who has voiced Bruce Wayne in Batman: The Animated Series and a slew of other animated adaptations, recently responded to the possibility of him playing Thomas Wayne in flashback sequences to Kate and Bruce Wayne’s childhood, and he seemed pretty on board with the idea.

Thanks ERod, I love this idea! https://t.co/dlBvbUSKH5 — Kevin Conroy (@RealKevinConroy) May 22, 2019

Given the fact that Kate and Bruce are cousins in the series – and Kate’s early days as a superhero seem to have a unique relationship to Bruce being Batman – it certainly doesn’t seem out of the question that Thomas Wayne could make an appearance. While there’s no telling if and when Conroy would make his way onto Batwoman, it wouldn’t be the first time that a Batman: The Animated Series alum made their way into the Arrowverse, with Mark Hamill playing Trickster throughout The Flash‘s run.

Batwoman will follow Kate Kane’s rise as Gotham’s unlikely protector. The cast of Batwoman also includes Dougray Scott as Colonel Jacob Kane, Elizabeth Anweis as Catherine Hamilton-Kane, and Nicole Kang as Mary Hamilton.

“It’s not an original IP.” Rose recently told ComicBook.com. “It has existed in many different platforms in many different media with many different actors at many different times. So it’s paying tribute to, respect to, and the honor of having the privilege to [play this role]. It’s everyone’s dream to be in a show or a film where you get to be in Gotham. It doesn’t really get much better than that. That’s iconic. A lot of that’s out of my hands, like how Gotham looks and feels, but my character is entirely my responsibility, as well as Caroline and the writer and the director. But having done the pilot, having lived in it, having done that every day for that month and having felt the emotions of Kate in everything that we all did, I really think people are going to be pleasantly surprised. I think that it has so much heart and so much grit and all the things you expect form Batwoman as well. The arcs and the character arcs and the true feelings and natures of these people is really layered. I’m really grateful to get to play someone that has a full-fledged backstory and real relationships, and trials and tribulations that are dealt with in a way that sometimes is a good way to deal with things and sometimes isn’t, but human and flawed. It’s therapeutic and cathartic to play that role.”

Would you want to see Kevin Conroy play a role on Batwoman? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Batwoman will air Sundays at 8/7c this fall on The CW.