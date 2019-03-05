‘Batwoman’ Star Ruby Rose Shows Off Her Fighting Skills

Ruby Rose stole fans’ hearts with her debut as the Arrowverse‘s Batwoman late last year, and it looks like she’s preparing to return with a vengeance.

Rose recently shared a video to her Instagram account, which shows her training for her role in the Batwoman pilot. You can check it out below.

Batwoman will follow Kate, an openly-lesbian crime fighter who aims to keep Gotham safe. Rose’s portrayal of the character was first introduced in last December’s “Elseworlds” crossover event, and is expected to return in this year’s “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover.

“I get to be Batwoman,” Rose said when she was first cast in the role. “I feel like the reason I kept getting so emotional was because growing up watching TV I never saw someone on TV that I could identify with, let alone a superhero. I’ve always had this saying, well not me, Oscar Wilde, which is ‘be yourself because everyone else is taken’ and so I always lived by that motto and the second motto when I came into the industry was ‘be the person that you needed when you were younger’ and I feel like one motto sort of led me to the other and I just kept crying about it.”

“The fact that she is an outwardly gay superhero, which is something growing up I would’ve loved to have seen on my TV, was a big deciding factor as to why I was so passionate about the role,” Rose said in a previous interview. “This [role] just meant a lot more to me because I could relate in so many ways and, at the same time, felt like this was a job that would give me a purpose every day coming into work beyond just getting to live my dream, which is acting, and would be far more rewarding than anything I’ve done in the past.”

The cast of Batwoman also includes Meagan Tandy as Sophie Moore, Camrus Johnson as Luke Fox, Dougray Scott as Colonel Jacob Kane, Elizabeth Anweis as Catherine Hamilton-Kane, Nicole Kang as Mary Hamilton, and Rachel Skarsten as Red Alice.

The pilot is gearing up to begin filming soon, and The CW president Mark Pedowitz has already expressed confidence that it will ultimately get picked up to series.

What do you think of Rose’s behind-the-scenes video? Do they make you hyped for Batwoman? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!