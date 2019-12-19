Behind-the-Scenes Video for Watchmen Reveals How Much Was Practical on Set

The first (and quite possibly last) season of HBO’s Watchmen came to a close on Sunday and served as an epic and worthy follow up to the beloved comic book. Earlier this week, HBO released a “Making Of” featurette, which takes fans behind-the-scenes of the visual effects that made the show possible. “The visual effects on Watchmen are a thermodynamic miracle. See how we brought you squid attacks, clones, and Europa,” the video teases. The clip shows how much of the series was CG, and includes everything from the Tulsa massacre and the raining squids to Looking Glass’ mask and Doctor Manhattan’s powers. You can watch the full three-minute clip above or click here.

Many people commented on the video. Here’s what some fans had to say:

“Excuse me HBO, can I have a 10 hour long version of this making featurette please,” Akbar Khalid requested.

“Wow the VFX team better get a reward for this. Everything looks so real. I can’t believe how many of the sets and locations were CG. It looks amazing,” djcprod added.

“The production values on this show were outstanding, on par with Westworld,” Don Franco Digital Artist & Photographer wrote.

“One of the best TV series this year. Conflicted if they should make a second season or not. The way the finale ended was perfect already,” Marvelous Meh added.

Currently, there are no plans for a second season. However, the show’s star, Regina King (Angela Abar), did say she’d be up for more.

“I would totally do a season two, but I would just want it to be just smart and as emotionally driven as season one. And that’s a tall order. So I would just want it to be on par with that,” she recently told IGN. “I can say that I would want to come back if it could be anything near season one.

In addition to King, Watchmen stars Jeremy Irons as Adrian Veidt/Ozymandias, Tim Blake Nelson as Looking Glass, Louis Gossett Jr. as Will Reeves, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Cal Abar, James Wolk as Senator Keane, Adelaide Clemens as Pirate Jenny, Andrew Howard as Red Scare, Jean Smart as Agent Laurie Blake, Hong Chau as Lady Trieu, and Don Johnson as Judd Crawford.

All nine episodes of Watchmen are now available to stream on HBO.