Black Canary Rumored To Appear In ‘Birds of Prey’

Warner Bros.’ upcoming DC Comics adaptation Birds of Prey is now rumored to also include superheroine Black Canary, according to Omega Underground.

Citing sources, the site claims Dinah Lance is part of the line up just a day after it was learned Huntress is similarly rumored to be included, joining Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) and a yet-to-be-cast Batgirl.

In a tweet published May 24, Umberto Gonzalez of The Wrap debunked an ongoing rumor French actress Léa Seydoux was being eyed for the role of Black Canary.

In the DC comic books, Dinah Lance was inspired by her Gotham City Police Department to fight crime as a martial arts expert-slash-vigilante who uses her ultrasonic ear-splitting vocal cry to incapacitate her enemies.

The character has frequently been linked to the Green Arrow and has ties to both the Justice League of America and Gotham-based heroes Birds of Prey. The revolving lineup for the mostly-all-women team has included Barbara Gordon-slash-Oracle, Huntress, Lady Blackhawk, Catwoman, Katana, Hawkgirl, Vixen, and Hawk and Dove.

Omega further reports they “haven’t seen any indication” Poison Ivy will appear in Birds of Prey. The seductive Batman villain was expected to appear in Suicide Squad spinoff Gotham City Sirens under director David Ayer and alongside Catwoman, who is also said not to be involved in Birds of Prey.

Variety’s Justin Kroll recently revealed a rumor that famed Batman enemy the Penguin could appear as the villain in Matt Reeves’ The Batman or Cathy Yan’s Birds of Prey, which has since lead to Shaun of the Dead and Hot Fuzz star Nick Frost to express interest in the role.

Vikings and The Dark Tower actress Katheryn Winnick has similarly expressed interest of her own in taking on the role of Black Canary, who has yet to make the jump to the big screen.

Harley Quinn actress and Birds of Prey star-slash-producer Margot Robbie said last month she pitched the film as “an R-rated girl gang film including Harley.”

“I was like, ‘Harley needs friends,’” Robbie told Collider. “Harley loves interacting with people, so don’t ever make her do a standalone film. She’s got to be with other people, it should be a girl gang. I wasn’t seeing enough girl gangs on screen, especially in the action space.”

Robbie has since been tied to Suicide Squad 2, a Joker movie expected to re-team her with Jared Leto, and Gotham City Sirens. A release date has not yet been set for Birds of Prey.