Birds of Prey Star Margot Robbie Reveals Her Favorite Moment From SAG Awards

Margot Robbie is already having a busy 2020! Not only is she still filming The Suicide Squad with James Gunn, but the actor will also be seen reprising her role as Harley-Quinn next month in Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn). In addition to the DC projects on Robbie’s plate, she’s also a big contender this awards season. The actor just received her second Academy Awards nomination, this time for Best Supporting Actress, for her role in Bombshell. Robbie also made an appearance at the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, having been nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture (Bombshell and Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood) and Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role (Bombshell). While Robbie didn’t take home any prizes from her fellow actors this week, she did share a photo from the evening, which revealed her favorite moment.

“Probably my favourite moment of the #sagawards ☺️,” Robbie wrote. In the photo, you can see the actor lovingly embracing Meryl Streep.

Many people commented on the post, including one of Robbie’s Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood co-stars, Zoe Bell.

“What am I – chopped liver?,” she joked.

“What did we do to deserve you two?!,” @sagawards added.

At the 92nd Academy Awards next month, Robbie will be competing for Best Supporting Actress against Kathy Bates (Richard Jewell), Scarlett Johansson (Jojo Rabbit), Laura Dern (Marriage Story), and Florence Pugh (Little Woman).

Birds of Prey will follow an unintentional alliance between Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell), Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez), and Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco). The film will also feature Ewan McGregor as the villainous Black Mask, and Chris Messina as Victor Zsasz.

Upcoming DC movies include Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7th, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5th, The Batman on June 25, 2021, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, Black Adam on December 22, 2021, Shazam! 2 on April 1, 2022, The Flash on July 1, 2022, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.