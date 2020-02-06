Birds of Prey’s Mary Elizabeth Winstead Says “We’ll See What Happens” About Huntress Return

✖

Actor Mary Elizabeth Winstead made her DC Comics debut as Huntress in Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) and, while Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn has gone on to appear in this year's The Suicide Squad, there's no update on when audiences could see Winstead's Huntress again, though she admits there are a number of avenues to potentially explore with the character. These comments not only reflect that there are a number of different stories that Huntress could join, whether they be a spinoff, sequel, or TV series, but also that other iterations of Huntress could be explored in live-action, even if the character isn't played by Winstead. Fans can next see her in Netflix's Kate, which hits the streaming service on September 10th.

"I'm down for anything, really," Winstead shared with ComicBook.com about how she'd like to see the character return. "I think Huntress is such a fun character, I don't know if there's any plans in the future to continue that version of Huntress, because there's a few different versions out there, in the comic books there's different versions, so I don't know if that's what's in store. But I'm happy I got the chance to do at least one iteration of her and if that iteration continues then I'd love to be a part of it, but we'll see what happens."

While Harley Quinn's appearance in Suicide Squad obviously complicates the possibilities of a direct Birds of Prey continuation, it was reported earlier this month that Jurnee Smollett’s Black Canary from that film would be getting her own film from Lovecraft Country showrunner Misha Green on HBO Max. In this regard, we can't rule out Huntress playing a role in that project or the character potentially being explored in a different spinoff, or possibly a TV series for the streamer.

In Winstead's Kate, "Meticulous and preternaturally skilled, Kate (Winstead) is the perfect specimen of a finely tuned assassin at the height of her game. But when she uncharacteristically blows an assignment targeting a member of the yakuza in Tokyo, she quickly discovers she's been poisoned, a brutally slow execution that gives her less than 24 hours to exact revenge on her killers. As her body swiftly deteriorates, Kate forms an unlikely bond with the teenage daughter of one of her past victims."

Kate also stars Woody Harrelson and was directed by Cedric Nicolas-Troyan.

Stay tuned for details on the possible future for Huntress. Kate hits Netflix on September 10th.

