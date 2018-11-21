Margot Robbie Reveals Full ‘Birds of Prey’ Title With a Harley Quinn Twist

Margot Robbie is preparing for her next outing as Harley Quinn — and it looks like she’s having quite a lot of fun in the process.

Robbie recently took to Instagram to share the title page of the script for Birds of Prey, the upcoming DC Extended Universe film that will follow Harley and a slew of other female characters. Robbie’s version of the script has some rather delightful additions to it, including a lipstick imprint, various doodles, and the subtitle of “and the fantabulous emancipation of one Harley Quinn”.

View this post on Instagram 😆 A post shared by @ margotrobbie on Nov 20, 2018 at 12:08pm PST

As The Hollywood Reporter has since confirmed, Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) is, in fact, the real title of the movie.

Given what we already know about Birds of Prey, there is some truth to that subtitle, as the film is expected to see Harley trying to get over her previous romantic relationship with the Joker. In the process, Harley will be teaming up with Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell), Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), and Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez), as they attempt to rescue Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco) from the villainous Black Mask (Ewan McGregor).

“It’s really exciting, and even the process of going through getting the role and everything was a very different experience than I’ve typically been through,” Winstead explained shortly after being cast. “Being with the other actresses and a female director and just the whole energy behind this is so unique, so I’m really happy about that.”

The film is being directed by Cathy Yan, with a script from Bumblebee‘s Christina Hodson. Stunt coordinator Jonathan Eusebio and fight coordinator Jon Valera recently joined the project, with Eusebio reportedly also serving as a second unit director.

“This, I can say: [Robbie] is an amazing producer,” Hodson explained in a recent interview. “She’s so dedicated, cares so much, she is in it and works so hard — looks through every choice, reads through every draft, and has super-smart notes. I am all about finding good people you believe in as human beings as well as being good creative partners and producers, because it’s an investment — writing these movies takes it out of you. I’m also just excited that [director Cathy Yan] is a woman and she’s Asian. That’s a big deal.”

Birds of Prey is set to begin filming in January of 2019, under the working title of “Fox Force Five”.

Birds of Prey will debut on February 7, 2020. Other upcoming DC films include Aquaman on December 21st, Shazam on April 5, 2019, Joker on October 10, 2019, and Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020.