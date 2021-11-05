Black Adam Producer Promises a “Very High Kill Count”

Prepare yourselves for a large number of deaths in Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam DC film. The long-awaited movie finally arrives next year, and fans got their first glimpse at Black Adam in a trailer released last month at DC FanDome. Producer Hiram Garcia has discussed how Black Adam will push the boundaries of a PG-13 film during an interview with CBR, where he also spoke about DC League of Super-Pets, the animated movie starring The Rock as the voice of Superman’s pet Krypto. If fans want to compare Black Adam to another DC feature film, they should look no further than Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy.

“Black Adam is edgy, right? That’s gonna be a PG-13 movie where it was very much like, say, The Dark Knight, where that pushed the edges of PG-13. I think we do that very much with Black Adam. We have a very high kill count in our movie,” Garcia said with a laugh.

“Super Pets, you’re not dealing with that, right? Super Pets is a different tone, where it’s just fun,” he continued. “There’s a lot of wish fulfillment. It’s a lot of laughs. Ultimately, it’s a really fun ride that gives you a perspective into the superhero world, especially when you’re dealing with the Justice League, through the eyes of these pets, that are awesome.”

“Ultimately, I think so much of the world can relate to the love, the connection someone has with their pet,” he added. “We really are able to tap into that when you consider that Krypto is Superman’s best friend, and really, Krypto is the only other person on this planet that is from Krypton, like Superman. So there’s a special bond that goes even deeper between the two that we really have fun playing with.”

Johnson joined his costars Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot at the red carpet premiere of their Netflix original movie Red Notice. The actor commented on the fan reaction to the latest Black Adam footage, and how this is an exciting time for the DC Films studio.

“I can tell you about Black Adam that we made a great movie and a little bit of footage that we did show in that tease… Fans went f*cing crazy! F-ing nuts! It was just so cool to see,” Johnson told Variety. “I also think it’s an exciting time at DC with Seven Bucks [Productions], Walter Hamada, and for what we plan on doing in the world of DC. It’s an exciting time, so you can feel it, and it’s good.”

Red Notice debuts on Netflix on November 12th. Black Adam is currently scheduled to hit theatres on July 29, 2022.