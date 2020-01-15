The Rock Continues To Hype Black Adam: “Same Hell Different Devils”

Dwayne Johnson is in the midst of his Teremana tequila world tour but he is also prepping for his debut as the DC Comics anti-hero Black Adam. The film which is titled after the Egyptian god is set to arrive in December of next year but will go into production this summer, prompting Johnson to dedicate an ample amount of his time to working out for the role. Johnson has been posting about his exercise routines, continuing the hype trains at full speed ahead on Tuesday with his latest post to Instagram which tells everybody that things are about to change in the world of DC Comics movies.

“New era,” Johnson wrote in the post. “The hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change. Same game different levels. Same hell different devils.” He went on to throw a few hashtags on the post, centerered around anti-hero training, the DC Universe, and Black Adam. He concluded with, “Shooting starts this summer.”

Check out Johnson’s post to Instagram below.

“Black Adam, how he starts, he starts off as a villain,” Johnson told ComicBook.com in July of 2019. “Then, he becomes an anti-hero. And then he might become a hero or we might not.” As far as other characters or comic book stories the film might follow, Johnson and his producer Hiram Garcia aren’t willing to divulge much just yet.

“Well, you’re going to meet is you’re going to meet a character who’s going through a journey,” Garcia said. “And I think the idea is, look, we know the root of obviously Black Adam. He was created as a villain. And through the love of the fans and through some great writers and storytellers, he evolved into an antihero. The antihero is a character that we always loved and that we responded to. But we understand that there’s been many aspects to Black Adam through him. But ultimately this is a guy who he does have a moral compass as skewed as it may be. And ultimately he is a guy that everything has always been driven by his family and what happens to them. And he is never opposed to unleashing hell when you cross him. So I think when you add in those elements of that DNA, those are things we’re very aware of.”

Black Adam hits theaters on December 22nd, 2021.