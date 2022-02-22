Black Adam Trends As Fans Debate The Superhero Movies They’re Excited For In 2022

Superhero movie fans are debating their favorite upcoming projects and a lot of the people are picking Black Adam. Ahead of the Super Bowl, DC Comics gave viewers something to chew on with a massive teaser reel. That preview showcased all of their entries this year. Specifically, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, The Flash, The Batman, and Dwayne Johnson’s big outing. While there was some buzz around The Flash, especially, there was no question that Black Adam got the biggest reaction. Seeing the JSA make a live-action debut on the big screen will be a highlight for so many fans out there. Add in the long-awaited debut of The Rock’s DC anti-hero and you’ve got a recipe for box office mayhem. Check out how people are making their case down below.

“This is a character with amazing abilities. He has super speed, can fly, and has world breaking strength to name a few,” producer Hiram Garcia told Collider last year. “We wanted to make sure moviegoers feel that throughout the entire movie. You’re not going to see him use super speed just once and then it stops, this is part of his arsenal.”

“It’s common to see abilities fall to the wayside when dealing with characters like that but one of our many goals was to keep continuity there and push the bar in terms of how we do it,” he continued. “For example, the technology we’re using to make Black Adam fly has never been done before. It’s completely unique. It was critical for us to ensure that it felt special, authentic, and real. [Director] Jaume [Collet-Serra] took that to heart. Our special effects’ team are Oscar winners, and we certainly put them to work.”

