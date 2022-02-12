Black Adam Doctor Fate Concept Art Revealed By BossLogic

Fans got a better look at Doctor Fate in some new concept art from Black Adam. BossLogic dropped some of the impressive pieces on his Instagram account. DC Films put out a massive teaser ahead of the Super Bowl that let viewers get their first look at the Justice Society of America. Pierce Brosnan will play Doctor Fate in the upcoming feature. He won’t be alone though. Along for the ride are Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, and Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone. It’s a strong look for all of the members. Any fears fans might have had at seeing these heroes interpreted for live-action were put to bed with seeing it all during the teaser. From these concept art images there’s a ton more visual detail waiting in the full film. Go ahead and check out BossLogic’s handiwork down below.

“Can’t wait for this movie to drop, knowing all the hard work that went into it from everyone involved, me and my team at @lineagestudios included! @blackadammovie bout to be crazy! @therock.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I don’t know if we’re going to address [the multiverse], but everything in that DC universe we like to think of is connected somehow,” Black Adam producer Hiram Garcia told the press last year. “And so the multiverse exists around our characters as well in our world. Not that you’re necessarily going to feel that in our movie, but it is very much a thing, right? We know that there’s going to be some other multiverse factors in there that we know exist.”

“It’s just a matter of when we start to play with it or lean into it, but we’re excited for that Flash movie,” he added. “Our friends are making it, we know how big and ambitious that movie is and the vision DC has for it. We’re very supportive of it. Andy Muschietti is such a brilliant director. You couldn’t have picked a better guy to do that movie. We’re excited to see it as well. But I do think anytime you’re dealing with any DC movie, fans can always assume that there’s multiverse factors, whether you see it or not, that exist around it.”

“The truth is, there’s a reason why we say that when Black Adam comes into the DC universe, the hierarchy of power is going to change,” added Garcia. “And there’s very few established figures who would be able to go toe to toe with Black Adam. I think as established right now in the DC cinematic universe, you look at Wonder Woman and at Superman as two characters that would have a shot, maybe if they work together, because hey…it’s Black Adam, right?”

