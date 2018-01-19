Major DC Character Becomes New Ra’s al Ghul

This article contains SPOILERS for Gotham City Garage chapters 19 and 20.

*****

Videos by ComicBook.com

DC Comics has crowned a new Demon’s Head, as Dinah Drake / Black Canary has become the new Ra’s al Ghul, in the latest chapter of theGotham City Garage series!

Dinah found out that Oliver Queen / Green Arrow was the other contender to be the heir apparent to Ra’s al Ghul, leading the nefarious leader of the League of Assassins to pit both of his potential successors in a battle to the death. After a pretty epic (and satisfying) fight, Oliver yields, waiting for Dinah to finish him off. When Ra’s presses to see the bloodshed, Dinah obliges, just not in the way that Ra’s expected:

Click HERE for Hi-Res Version

Now the stage is set for an even bigger battle to come in Gotham City Garage:

With Dinah now in charge of the League of Assassins, and Lex’s “Garden” heaving revealed the underbelly of corruption, Harely’s plea to Dinah for help has set the new ra’s on a path to perform her chosen duty: cleanse evil from the world.

Seeing the characters of Gotham City Garage converge for a massive League of Assassins strike against The Garden will be a great read for fans who have been thoroughly invested in the series, so be sure to stay tuned.

The digital copes of Gotham City Garage Chapters 19 and 20 are now available; the physical copy (GCG #10) will hit store shelves in February.