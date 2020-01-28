Black Lightning: Jennifer Comes Clean to Jefferson in New Book of Markovia Chapter Two Clip

Thanks to the occupation of Freeland by the ASA, life as the Pierce family knows it has been very fractured on Black Lightning this season. The CW series’ third season started out with Jefferson (Cress Williams) and Lynn (Christine Adams) being separated from their daughters Jennifer (Chine Anne McClain) and Anissa (Nafessa Williams), a situation that in part led to each of the girls making some questionable choice. For Jennifer, that meant working with Agent Odell (William Duke) and in clip from tonight’s upcoming episode of Black Lightning, the youngest member of the Pierce family finally comes clean.

In the clip released by The CW, which you can check out below, Jennifer finally lets her father know about her partnership with Odell – including the fact that her actions may have taken lives. It’s something that upsets her, having seen where the dark path led an alternative version of herself, but it’s also led her to realization that the only way to stop Odell is to kill him. You can check it out below.

While Jefferson isn’t keen on the idea of killing anyone, that’s not a sentiment that Odell shares when it comes to dealing with the threat Black Lightning and his family poses to the ASA’s stranglehold on Freeland and sinister plans for metahumans. As we saw last week, the ASA’s new approach to dealing with the Pierce family and their efforts is simply to kill them all.

That said, killing the Pierce family may not be the end of Odell’s plans for them. Last week we also saw that the ASA has technology that allows them to implant people with some sort of chip and, thus, completely control them. Coupled with the ability to resurrect people that the ASA appears to have and have used on Khalil, it wouldn’t be a surprise of Odell doesn’t plan to somehow turn the Pierce’s into weapons for the ASA by any means necessary.

You can check out the synopsis for the episode below.

THE HUNT – Jefferson (Cress Williams), Anissa (Nafessa Williams) and Jennifer (China Anne McClain) discover that the ASA is now hunting the entire Pierce family. Meanwhile, Lynn (Christine Adams) does the unthinkable. Cress Williams, Nafessa Williams, James Remar, Damon Gupton, Marvin Jones III and Jordan Calloway also star. Tasha Smith directed the episode written by Lamont Magee.

Black Lightning airs on Monday nights at 9 p.m. ET/PT on The CW, following new episodes of All-American. “The Book of Markovia: Chapter Two” debuts on January 27.