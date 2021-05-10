Black Lightning: "The Book of Reunification: Chapter Two" Photos Released

✖

Ahead of tonight's episode of Black Lightning, The CW has released photos for "The Book of Reunification: Chapter Two". the eleventh episode of the series' fourth and final season. With just a few episodes remaining, the Pierce family finds itself in a precarious situation. Tobias Whale (Marvin "Krondon" Jones III) has manipulated people and systems to bring the Pierce family down. He's had Jefferson Pierce/Black Lightning (Cress Williams) framed for embezzlement, Lynn Pierce (Christine Adams) arrested for civil rights violations, and has managed to acquire a device that allows him to nullify the powers of all metahumans in Freeland.

The situation is the bleakest it's ever been for the Pierces, which is saying something considering they've dealt with the A.S.A. and the Markovians before, but according to the previously released episode synopsis, they may finally be getting some help in the matter. Jefferson will take Khalil (Jordan Calloway) up on his offer for help, hopefully changing the tide as the series heads into its final set of episodes. Of course, that means Painkiller is back in Freeland and if the Painkiller spinoff gets picked up, fans may see more of the character in the future.

"It's a completely different tone from Black Lightning, which was what made me extremely excited about it too," Calloway said in a previous interview. "We're showcasing other cultures and other types of people, which I think is a blast. It feels good to showcase that for other audience members to be drawn in for them as well. In the pilot, Philky tells Khalil he's not an Asian tech sidekick and that was right on time. But the ladies will also love seeing Asian Bae. Even my sister was like, 'Slip me his number,' And I was like, 'You're married. What is going on?'"

You can check out the synopsis below and continue on for the photos.

"RECKLESS – Jefferson (Cress Williams) takes Khalil (Jordan Calloway) up on his offer to help. Meanwhile, Lynn (Christine Adams) finds herself wrestling with what could be the biggest decision of her life. Lastly, Tobias (Marvin Jones III) follows through on a hunch. Nafessa Williams, James Remar, and Chantal Thuy also star. The episode was written by Asheleigh O. Conley and directed by Bille Woodruff."

Black Lightning airs Mondays at 9/8c on The CW. "The Book of Reunification: Chapter Two" airs May 10th.