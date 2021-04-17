Black Lightning "The Book of Reunification: Chapter One" Synopsis Released

✖

The CW has released the official synopsis for "The Book of Reunification: Chapter One", the tenth episode of Black Lightning's fourth and final season. The episode is set to debut on Monday, May 3rd. All season long, things have not been working in Jefferson Pierce/Black Lightning's (Cress Williams) favor. Tobias Whale (Marvin "Krondon" Jones III) is not only back, but has managed to present himself as someone working for the good of Freeland, the city has a negative view of metahumans despite Black Lightning's efforts to save the city from both the A.S.A. and the Markovians, and on a personal level, the Pierce family is more fractured than ever. Sadly, it doesn't seem like things will be getting any easier any time soon.

From what the synopsis reveals, both Black Lightning and Lynn (Christine Adams) find themselves in troubling situations. You can check out that official synopsis for yourself below.

CLOSE CALL – Black Lightning (Cress Williams) sends Gambi (James Remar) an SOS. Meanwhile, Lynn (Christine Adams) finds herself in some serious trouble. Nafessa Williams, Marvin Jones III, Chantal Thuy and Jordan Calloway also star. The episode was written by Jamila Daniel and directed by Benny Boom.

As was announced late last year, this season is the final one for Black Lightning and as this final season unfolds, while it seems like the Piece family keeps getting dealt bad hands, series showrunner Salim Akil has previously said that the season is one that gets back to the family and explores the trauma that they and their community has been through.

"I think I just wanted to go back to dealing with the family. We had ended on such a broad note of ending the Markovian war," Akil said. "I wanted to then go back to the family and see what trauma looks like and how do you go about healing yourself. If you remember, Jefferson is depressed because his daughters have killed people, his wife has killed in people in this war, and he feels like he's let them down and it's his responsibility."

Akil continued, "Trauma changes people. So I wanted to explore the idea of trauma, especially in African American families, because not all of us but far too many of us live in areas where gun violence and crime is prevalent on a daily basis, and nobody is really doing anything to try and solve it or report it anymore. So there's a lot of trauma out there, and I just wanted to say to the people watching, 'Hey, in order to heal, you have to talk about things. You have to deal with them and you have to seek help.' I think if there's a theme this year, someone said that 'trauma is sort of the big bad this season.'"

Black Lightning airs Mondays at 9/8c on The CW. "The Book of Reunification: Chapter One" airs May 3rd.