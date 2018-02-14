‘Black Lightning’: “Three Sevens: The Book of Thunder” Preview Released

The CW has released a new promo for “Three Sevens: The Book of Thunder“, the upcoming sixth episode of Black Lightning.

After this week’s eventful episode, “The Book of Thunder” will juggle a handful of different plotlines, including the newfound superpowers of both Anissa Pierce (Nafessa Williams) and Jennifer Pierce (China Anne McClain). As tonight’s episode showed, Jennifer is now using her powers to defend herself around schoolmates, while Anissa is suiting up for the first time to investigate the journalistic career of her grandfather.

Jefferson Pierce/Black Lightning (Cress Williams) will also look into his father’s murder, which could be taking a pretty interesting turn. In the series’ pilot, Jefferson said that he originally suited up as Black Lightning in order to punish Tobias Whale (Marvin “Krondon” Jones III) after he literally stuffed newspaper articles down his father’s throat until Jefferson’s father choked to death on them.

But judging by the synopsis for this episode, it appears that another culprit could have caused the murder of Jefferson’s father – and fans will just have to wait to find out who.

You can check out the full synopsis for “Three Sevens: The Book of Thunder” below.

TO RIGHT THE WRONGS – Jefferson (Cress Williams) is on the hunt for his father’s killer, while Anissa (Nafessa Williams) uses her new powers to rectify a wrong after a protest fails. Jennifer (China Anne McClain) grapples with some difficult choices.

Elsewhere, Gambi (James Remar) begs for help from Lynn (Christine Adams). Damon Gupton and Marvin Jones III also star.

The episode was written by Charles Holland and directed by Benny Boom (#106).

Black Lightning airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW, following new episodes of The Flash. “Three Sevens: The Book of Thunder” will air on February 27th.