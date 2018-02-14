‘Black Lightning’: First Look at Thunder’s First Costume

Tonight on Black Lightning, fans got a first look at Thunder in costume — well, in A costume, anyway — and if it looked a little familiar, there’s a reason for that.

Featuring a blonde wig and a red-and-blue costume with gold highlights, all that was missing to make Anissa Pierce’s costume match up with an early Thunder costume from her days in The Outsiders was a lot of cleavage showing — something that does not really track with the personality we have seen on Anissa so far anyway.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The CW has already released a first look at the final form of Thunder’s costume, which more closely resembles Black Lightning’s and will presumably be created by Gambi. In tonight’s episode, though, she elected to go out as a costumed adventurer for the first time…and when her favorite hoodie was missing, she hit up a costume shop and found an associate happy to help her become the fiercest-looking superhero in Freeland.

Since the show went into development, producers and cast have referred to it as a family show more than a superhero show, and suggested that Jefferson’s daughters getting powers might be a way to connect them.

“The thing is is that, being her older sister, there’s some exciting things that [Anissa is] discovering, but there’s also some struggles that I as the older sister, want to shield your younger sister from going through,” Williams told ComicBook.com during a recent set visit. “There are some struggles that if I could keep her away from, I would.”

The revelation that Jefferson’s powers are genetic is not something that the family has always known, and the realization will rock the show’s world a little bit, according to Christine Adams, who plays Lynn, Anissa’s mother.

“It’s funny, you know cause as, again, as a scientist something should have occurred to her, and actually we do get in one of the episodes where we sort of talk about that,” Adams said of her character. “She talks about feeling like a failure, for not really thinking about it sooner, but I guess in the great scheme of everything…either she was somewhat in denial, or she genuinely thought that [Jefferson] was this super metahuman that had been, had inherited these powers that are particular to him. So it is a discovery, but it’s one that she will obviously then vigorously pursue as a scientist.

Black Lightning airs on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.