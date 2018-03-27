‘Black Lightning’ and Thunder Fight Back in “The Book of Redemption” Clip

The CW has released a clip from tonight’s upcoming episode of Black Lightning, “Sins of the Father: The Book of Redemption”.

Tonight’s episode sees Anissa Pierce/Thunder (Nafessa Williams) following up on Peter Gambi’s (James Remar) discovery of what appeared to be the bodies kids who went missing in Freeland thirty years ago last week. However, as this clip shows, attempts to recover the kids doesn’t quite go as planned and Thunder alongside Black Lightning/Jefferson Pierce (Cress Williams) have to fight their way out. You can check out the clip in the video above.

As the clip shows, Thunder and Black Lightning make for a good team, with each of the heroes using their individual abilities to take out the armed assailants while also protecting each other, something especially remarkable as Thunder hasn’t been a hero quite as long as Black Lightning has. However, for as much as Anissa has taken to her powers and embraced being a hero her sister has a different reaction to getting her own powers. Tonight’s episode will also pick back up with Jennifer Pierce (China Anne McClain) and her newly-discovered powers. The episode preview showed Jennifer undergoing tests to find out more about what’s going on with her body and even as Jennifer learns about her powers, McClain told reporters during a recent set visit that the younger Pierce daughter will continue to struggle.

“Jennifer is young, she’s a teenager, and for her getting her powers is very different than Anissa getting her powers for the first time,” McClain said. “I’ve said that she’s older, she’s confident, she knows who she is at this point in her life and she’s comfortable with that, but Jennifer is still trying to figure that out. To have this happen to her is a huge deal and she feels like an alien on earth. It’s difficult for her to deal with, it’s going to be very interesting to see.”

Black Lightning airs Tuesday nights at 9/8c.