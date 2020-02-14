Black Lightning The Book of War Chapter 2 Synopsis

The CW has released the official synopsis for “The Book of War: Chapter Two,” March 2’s episode of Black Lightning, which will carry on the story that pits the Pierce family against Gravedigger (Wayne Brady) in an increasingly militarized Freeland. Gravedigger — also known as Tyson Sykes — on Black Lightning is a World War II-era member of the U.S. military who became a “super-soldier” after a secret experiment gifted him with enhanced strength, agility, tactical genius and hand-to-hand combat expertise. After the war, Sykes defected to the country of Markovia rather than return to a segregated America. His aim to create a sovereign land for metahumans within Markovia sets him on a collision course with the ASA and Black Lightning.

Tyson first made his debut in the comics in 2008’s Checkmate vol. 2 #24, and was co-created by Greg Rucka, Eric Trautmann, and Joe Bennett. He is the second character to hold the mantle of Gravedigger after Ulysses Hazard initially held the name since 1977.

Brady has a storied career in film and television, including How I Met Your Mother, Colony, and The Bold and the Beautiful. He also hosts Let’s Make a Deal and regularly appears on The CW‘s Whose Line Is It Anyway?. This is just his latest appearance in a DC Comics adaptation, after voicing Micron on Batman Beyond and guest-starring in the “The Sons of Icarus” episode of the 1990s Superboy series.

Brady’s role comes as Black Lightning prepares to deal with the coming Markovia conflict head-on, leading to a bit of a division amongst the Pierce family.

“The family is probably the most disjointed we’ve ever had it,” series star Cress Williams said in an interview last month. “It’s the whole Markovian conflict. It’s pulled everyone in different directions because they’ve gotten a little bit divided, in the sense there are just different focuses that they have and different motivations that they have.”

You can check out the official synopsis for “The Book of War: Chapter Two” below.

THE PIERCE FAMILY PREPARES FOR WAR – After learning that Gravedigger (guest star Wayne Brady) and the Markovians are coming to attack Freeland, the Pierce family prepares for war. Cress Williams, Nafessa Williams, China Anne McClain, Christine Adams, James Remar, Damon Gupton, Marvin Jones III and Jordan Calloway also star. Oz Scott directed the episode written by Pat Charles.

Black Lightning airs on Monday nights at 9 p.m. ET/PT on The CW. “The Book of War: Chapter Two” will debut on March 2.