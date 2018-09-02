‘Black Lightning’ Reportedly Casting Another Member of The Outsiders

Black Lightning‘s city of Freeland might just be getting another heroic citizen. According to a new report, The CW superhero series may be looking to expand its cast to another member of the Outsiders.

A casting call reported by That Hashtag Show indicates that the series is looking to add the character Looker to the series in its second season. According to the report, the show is looking for a “Caucasian actress in her early 20s who would be a major recurring guest star.” The character is described as “a youthful looking woman with a soul that has lived for a long time, whose eyes are ethereal and whose look is penetrating.”

Originally introduced in Batman and The Outsiders #25 back in 1985, Emily Briggs/Looker has had an interesting history. Kidnapped by an underground civilization called Abyssia, Emily was exposed to cosmic rays when Halley’s Comet passed by Earth, revealing her heritage and unlocking her metahuman powers that made her incredibly beautiful and powerful. She joined up with The Outsiders heroically and later, was turned into a vampire though her metahuman abilities spared her many traditional vampire weaknesses.

While it’s not clear exactly how Black Lightning will portray their version of Looker, the character has been mentioned on the series. Early on in the first season, Grace Choi (Chantal Thuy) — herself a member of The Outsiders in comics — directly mentions the character, asking Anissa Pierce/Thunder (Nafessa Williams) if she wanted to cosplay Looker or Supergirl. It is worth noting that is set to return to the series for its second season this fall.

The addition of Looker also connects with comments executive producer and showrunner Salim Akil made to reporters at San Diego Comic-Con last month in which he revealed that there would be more metahumans coming to Freeland in season two — even if some are villains.

“You know, one of the things I was saying about the upcoming season is that we’re doing is I want to give a nod to comic books in a stronger way,” Akil said. The first four episodes are called ‘The Book of Consequences: The Rise of the Greenlight Babies.’”

And Looker isn’t the only character That Hashtag Show reports for Black Lightning. In addition to a therapist for Jennifer Pierce/Lightning (China Anne McClain), an associate for Tobias Whale (Marvin “Krondon” Jones III), and a few potential antagonists reported previously, the new report also notes that the show may be adding a young man with fighting skills named Janga as well as an older deaf man named Thierry as well.

The second season of Black Lightning will debut on Tuesday, October 9th, at 9/8c on The CW.