Here’s What Blake Lively Could Look Like as DC’s Black Canary

DC Entertainment and Warner Bros. are moving forward with Cathy Yan’s Birds of Prey spinoff film, which will follow some of the female heroes and villains of Gotham City. We recently learned that while Batgirl may not be one of the major figures included in the film, the characters of Dinah Lance / Black Canary, Helena Bertinelli / Huntress, Cassandra Cain, and Renee Montoya, certainly will be.

Dinah Lance / Black Canary has become an increasingly pivotal figure in the DC Universe – thanks in large part to the different iterations of the character, which have been included in DC’s “Arrowverse” TV franchise. With the character making a big screen debut, fans are going to picky about who plays the Canary, and our friend BossLogic is sharing his vision of what actress Blake Lively would look like in the role:

Videos by ComicBook.com

It’s not quite what jumps into mind when DC fans imagine Black Canary – but then again, at this point, the DCEU is pretty much infamous for making big character changes. Fan art aside, Lively’s Canary could be something more aligned with fan expectations – though the actress could be something of a controversial casting pick, regardless of how her costume looks.

Lively was one of the headliners of DC’s now-infamous 2011 Green Lantern movie, where she met future husband/baby daddy, Ryan Reynolds. And yet, while Reynolds has managed to bounce back in the superhero movie genre with the success of his Deadpool franchise, Lively’s name doesn’t seem to pop-up very often for a major superhero role, which is why mentioning her as a possible Canary is sure to solicit some… “impassioned” reactions.

As the major spearhead of this Birds of Prey movie, Margot Robbie is attempting to bring DC fans something they’ve never seen before:

“I pitched the idea of an R-rated girl gang film including Harley, because I was like, ‘Harley needs friends.’ Harley loves interacting with people, so don’t ever make her do a standalone film,” Robbie said in a previous interview. “She’s got to be with other people, it should be a girl gang. I wasn’t seeing enough girl gangs on screen, especially in the action space. So that was always a big part of it.”

Birds of Prey will be directed by Cathy Yan, and produced by Robbie alongside Kroll & Co Entertainment’s Sue Kroll and Clubhouse Pictures’ Bryan Unkeless. A version of the script was penned by Bumblebee‘s Christina Hodson.

Birds of Prey is expected to begin production in January.