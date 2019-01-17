Booster Gold Rumored To Appear In ‘Blue Beetle’ Movie

It has been quite some time since fans got any kind of update on the rumored Booster Gold movie that Arrow and Titans executive producer Greg Beranti was supposed to direct with writer Zack Stentz (Thor, X-Men: First Class) — but it now sounds like the time-traveling hero might turn up in another movie before he gets one of his own.

A new report suggests that the recently-announced Blue Beetle movie will feature an appearance by Booster Gold, an inversion of an earlier rumor that the Booster Gold movie would be a stealthy team-up of the two characters.

Blue Beetle, originally purchased from Charlton and not a part of DC’s universe until after Crisis on Infinite Earths in the mid-’80s, was a founding member of the 1988 Justice League relaunch, which would almost immediately become Justice League International. Booster Gold, DC’s first major character introduced after Crisis, joined the series once his own book was cancelled and the two quickly became inseparable friends, teammates, and comic foils.

That was the Ted Kord Blue Beetle, of course — and it’s Jaime Reyes who will almost certainly be the main character of Blue Beetle (the movie) — but Batman: The Brave and the Bold quickly established a connection between Booster and the teen Beetle in fans’ minds, and it is not surprising that Blue & Gold could be back together again if one or both of them get movies.

Geeks Worldwide reports that Booster’s potential role in the still-in-development Blue Beetle would be small, and further suggests that the delay in Booster Gold moving forward is on the WB side, as the studio has yet to give Berlanti’s script a green light.

In the comics, Booster Gold’s son is Rip Hunter, the Time Master who was the focal point of the first season of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow. SYFY had originally optioned Booster Gold for a series from disgraced The Flash producer Andrew Kreisberg, which never made it to pilot.

Long ago, Booster Gold was rumored to be in development as one of a number of mid-budget films including Suicide Squad meant to keep the DC brand alive in between Justice League-themed mega-blockbusters. More recently, Legends of Tomorrow executive producer Phil Klemmer said that Booster wasn’t going to be on the show because there were bigger things in store for the character.

Jaime’s first live-action appearance was on an episode of Smallville, titled “Booster,” which centered on Booster Gold.

There is no firm release window or director yet associated with Blue Beetle, so keep your eyes on ComicBook.com for more as the property develops.