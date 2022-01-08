Catwoman: Hunted Images Reveal Lauren Cohan’s Julia Pennyworth





Catwoman: Hunted showed off some new photos of Julia Pennyworth. Lauren Cohan will be playing the role of the Interpol agent in this animated film according to Collider. If it wasn’t bad enough that Selina Kyle found herself drawing the attention of Gotham’s most-wanted, she will have to contend with the law being hot on her tail to. Leviathan, a criminal collective, and Interpol are locked in a conflict with each other. It seems like everyone’s favorite DC thief just wandered into the crosshairs on the hunt for the next score. For those unfamiliar with the character, 2014’s Batman Eternal was the debut of Alfred’s daughter in the comics. However, there will probably be a different reason for her presence in this story when compared to that comic.

Previously, Young Justice showrunner Greg Weisman told fans that Catwoman Hunted and the HBO Max series have a bit more overlap than expected. Earth 16, is the home of all those adventures, and while he didn’t give anything away a lot of fans are curious about the web of DC Comics stories developing on the streaming service. WarnerMedia has made it apparent that they would like to see more offerings on the app. Maybe, viewers could see this version of Catwoman pop up on the show? Anything is possible.

https://twitter.com/dcauwatchtower/status/1479579525981741057?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“Folks have asked me if it’s in continuity with Young Justice,” Weisman wrote on his blog. “My answer: it’s YJ-adjacent, much like that old Green Arrow/DC Showcase short I wrote years ago. A version of these events happened on Earth-16. If you’re a completist, you’re going to want to watch. (Also, I really think it turned out great!)”

DC has a synopsis of the movie right here: “In the all-new original Catwoman: Hunted, Catwoman’s attempt to steal a priceless jewel puts her squarely in the crosshairs of both a powerful consortium of villains and the ever-resourceful Interpol, not to mention Batwoman. It might just be enough to contain her. Or not.”

