Young Justice: Phantoms Showrunner Teases Connections to New Catwoman: Hunted Movie

The showrunner for Young Justice: Phantoms says that the series has connections to Catwoman: Hunted. Greg Weisman is no stranger to the DC Comics Universe, having helped Titans and other shows within the continuity. But, on his site, he says that the upcoming animated movie and the HBO Max show are more closely linked than they would appear at first glance. This news will no doubt excite a lot of the Young Justice fans as they try to piece together what happened on Earth 16 that shares DNA with Catwoman’s adventure. Seeing as how the fourth season of the beloved animated series just premiered on HBO Max this month, the attention on Young Justice is at a fever pitch. WarnerMedia has been none too shy about hinting about the expansion of the streaming offerings on their service. Check out what the showrunner had to say about the two projects down below:

“Folks have asked me if it’s in continuity with Young Justice,” Weisman explained. “My answer: it’s YJ-adjacent, much like that old Green Arrow/DC Showcase short I wrote years ago. A version of these events happened on Earth-16. If you’re a completist, you’re going to want to watch. (Also, I really think it turned out great!)”

Later in the post, he teased the release schedule for the rest of the season. That won’t help a lot of the fans who are sitting on pins and needles for their next installment of Young Justice.

“Meanwhile, the fourth season of YOUNG JUSTICE, i.e. YOUNG JUSTICE PHANTOMS, dropped its first two episodes this past Saturday on HBOMax,” Weisman continued. “Episode 403 will drop this coming Thursday, 10/21. With another episode (through 413) dropping every Thursday through December 30th. The back half of the season (i.e. 414-426) will drop weekly in Spring, 2022. I’m truly excited for the fans to see the season – and evil creator that I am – also glad that the show isn’t all dropping at once. I firmly believe television – especially a show like YJ – is a better experience if you have time to savor and sort and absorb and predict for a week in between episodes.”

DC describes the upcoming animated feature down below: “In the all-new original Catwoman: Hunted, Catwoman’s attempt to steal a priceless jewel puts her squarely in the crosshairs of both a powerful consortium of villains and the ever-resourceful Interpol, not to mention Batwoman. It might just be enough to contain her. Or not.”

