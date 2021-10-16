Catwoman: Hunted Trailer and Release Date Revealed at DC FanDome

It looks like Catwoman is ready to take on her next journey! With the heroine slated to appear in The Batman, Selina Kyle has scheduled another outing thanks to Catwoman: Hunted. The animated film promises to bring the heroine into the world of anime, and its first trailer has gone live at last!

The movie shared this first look at DC FanDome this weekend, a fan event dedicated to all things DC Comics. Catwoman: Hunted surprised fans with its arrival, and the anime movie showed Selina in all her glory. After all, the movie follows the vixen after she crosses the wrong heist and becomes hunted from all sides.

Of course, some of the voices in this trailer will sound familiar. Selina is being voiced by Elizabeth Gillies while Catwoman is voiced by Stephanie Beatriz of Brooklyn Nine-Nine fame. Black Mast, Solomon Grundy, Cheetah, Talia al Ghul, and plenty of other baddies will appear in this anime feature. So if you need a full cast list, you can find it below.

The panel also confirmed that Catwoman: Hunted will premiere on 4K Ultra HD and Blu-Ray Combo Pack, Blu-Ray, and digital on February 8, 2022. This feature will surely thrive stateside and overseas given now big anime has become. Greg Weisman’s script looks solid from this trailer, and of course, director Shinsuke Terasawa never disappoints. Catwoman: Hunted will be the perfect anime entry for this siren, and it will hopefully be the first of many to come.

FULL CAST: Jonathan Banks as Black Mask, Steve Blum as Solomon Grundy, Lauren Cohan as Julia Pennyworth, Keith David as Tobias Whale, Zehra Fazal as Talia al Ghul and Nosferata, Jonathan Frakes as King Faraday and Boss Moxie, Kirby Howell-Baptiste as Barbara Minerva/Cheetah, Kelly Hu as Cheshire, Andrew Kishino as Mr. Yakuza and Domino 6, Eric Lopez as Domino 1, Jacqueline Obradors as La Dama, and Ron Yuan as Doctor Tzin

What do you think about this first look at Catwoman: Hunted? Do you like the film’s anime aesthetic or…? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.

