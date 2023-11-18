Catwoman Joining DC's Suicide Squad

DC has released their February 2024 solicitations, and in doing so confirmed a new member of the Suicide Squad. There hasn't been an ongoing Suicide Squad comic series at DC Comics in over a year, so it's not in a relaunch of the title that this will occur, instead, the pages of Catwoman #62 will send Selina Kyle into the clutches of Amanda Waller and Task Force X. It's unclear who else will be on the Suicide Squad team with Catwoman, but this will likely just be a one-issue story of her on the Suicide Squad.

Despite the countless DC villains that have been a member of the Suicide Squad this will actually mark the first time that Selina Kyle has ever been on the team. In recent years Catwoman has become more of an anti-hero and straight up superhero in the pages of DC Comics, but that still makes it a little surprising that she never took on a role with the team in her purely villain era.

The upcoming Catwoman #62 will be the fourth chapter in a new storyline titled "Nine LIves." Kicking off in Catwoman #59, the storyline sees Selina leaving Gotham and embarking on "nine deadly missions, each one set aside for their certain lethality." Apparently joining the Suicide Squad was only #4 on the list. Check out the full solicitation and covers for Catwoman #62 below.

CATWOMAN #62

Written by TINI HOWARD

Art by CARMINE DI GIANDOMENICO

Cover by DAVID NAKAYAMA

Variant cover by MARCIO TAKARA

Variant cover by INHYUK LEE

1:25 variant cover by LEIRIX

1:50 variant cover by JORGE FORNES

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 2/20/24

NINE LIVES PART FOUR

Catwoman has completed three of her "impossible" heists, but her nine lives are running out faster than she thought! Little does she know, someone with a particular use for disposable lives has been paying attention to her new mission-and that someone is none other than AMANDA WALLER! Welcome to the Suicide Squad, Selina Kyle-hope you survive the experience!

