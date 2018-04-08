Catwoman Returns In New Ongoing Series

2018’s going to be even bigger for Selina Kyle as she returns with a new monthly series.

Fans have followed Catwoman’s current engagement to Bruce Wayne in the current Batman series, and are set to be wed in the coming months. Now DC has announced that spinning out of Batman #50’s big wedding will be a new solo ongoing series for Catwoman, helmed by Batman artist Joelle Jones.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Not only is Jones going to write the series, but she’ll also be drawing it, something fans of her current work on the beloved thief will be ecstatic about. Jones is teaming with colorist Laura Allred on the new series, which is Catwoman’s first ongoing series in two years.

You can check out the gorgeous new cover for Catwoman #1 below, which also features Selina holding a copy of Batman #50. Oh, and yes, it does feature plenty of cats…this is a Catwoman book after all.

From the description, it seems Selina will be dealing with a copycat to kick things off, as well as a new villain.

“Selina’s new series will spin out of this year’s much-anticipated Bat Wedding in BATMAN #50. But if you’re expecting a romantic tale set during a tropical honeymoon or focused on Selina and Bruce’s newly wedded bliss, think again. Catwoman‘s back on the streets dealing with a mysterious copycat and taking on a brand new, as-yet-unrevealed villain in the Eisner nominated Jones’ debut storyline.”

Catwoman #1 is written and drawn by Joelle Jones and colored by Laura Allred. Covers are provided by Joelle Jones and Stanley Artgerm Lau, and you can check out the official description below.

“The wedding night’s barely over, but Catwoman’s back on the streets, this time to expose a copycat who’s pulling heists around Gotham City. As Selina cracks the whip on her former criminal cohorts, she’s attracting unwanted attention from one of Gotham’s most dangerous groups. The mob? Nope. Try the GCPD. And as if the Bat-Bride didn’t have enough problems, there’s an all-new villain determined to make trouble for all nine of Selina’s lives. Don’t miss the start of an all-new monthly series written and illustrated by Eisner Award-nominee Joëlle Jones!”

Catwoman #1 hits comic stores on July 4.