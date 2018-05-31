Kevin Conroy Thought Christian Bale’s Batman Voice Sounded Weird

Even the legendary voice of Batman, Kevin Conroy of Batman: The Animated Series fame, had to admit that Dark Knight Trilogy star Christian Bale‘s Batman voice was really…something.

Conroy was a guest at MCM Comic Con and though he was reluctant to critique other actor’s performances, even he had to admit there was something a little strange about Bale’s growling Batman voice.

“It sounded weird!” Conroy said. “What can I say? It sounded like he had laryngitis. But he does Bruce Way, my god, he nails Bruce Wayne. He’s a terrific actor. Did you see American Psycho? I mean, he’s a wonderful actor. But his voice was weird as Batman.”

This response followed Conroy’s answer to a similar question asking for his thoughts on Ben Affleck, in which he stood up for the beleaguered DC Extended Universe Batman.

“Well, the one thing I will say about that, and I’m not going to get into commenting on actor’s performances,” he said. “I don’t know if you’re aware, you probably are, in the Twitterverse and on the Internet, there was a lot of criticism when he got cast. Saying ‘Oh my god! He’s going to be terrible!’ And I was telling people ‘Wait a minute! Give this guy a chance! He’s a good actor. Let’s see what he does with it, you know?’

“And I think he surprised a lot of people.” Conroy continued. “He really pulled it off. I thought he was really good. So I’m more in his court than a lot of people are, I guess. I think people gave him a hard time before they even saw what he would do with it. There’s a lot of pre-judging.”

Even after all of these year’s giving Batman a voice, Conroy still loves seeing other actors interpret the popular hero.

“I love seeing all the different takes,” Conroy said in a previous interview. “I think some of them get Bruce Wayne more than they get Batman, and some of them get Batman more than they get Bruce Wayne. I think Ben Affleck has probably gotten the best balance of the two. He’s a really good Bruce Wayne and a really good Batman.”