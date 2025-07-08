Every Version of Harrison Wells on The Flash Ranked

The particle accelerator explosion in The Flash changes everything. In addition to creating The Flash by striking Barry Allen with lightning, the incident also opens the door for countless other metahumans, and they aren’t all friendly. S.T.A.R. Labs, being the cause of the accident, makes it its mission to bring all the evil metahumans to justice and train Barry to help him become the city’s savior. Cisco Ramon and Caitlin Snow become quick friends with Barry, learning that he’s as big a fan of science as they are. Their boss, Harrison Wells, also takes a liking to him and helps the new hero learn a lot about his powers.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Of course, Wells turns out to be the Reverse-Flash from the future, who’s stuck in the present day and only aiding Barry for his own selfish reasons. The Flash defeats his rival in Season 1, but that’s not the end of Wells. No, different versions of the character appear in every season of The CW show, and some are a lot more memorable than others.

16) Mime Harrison Wells

While searching for a new Wells, Team Flash has a tryout of sorts. They have doppelgangers from all over the multiverse come in to audition for the part, including Mime Harrison Wells. Being a mime, he doesn’t talk all that much, and since he doesn’t reveal anything about himself, he has to take the last spot on this list.

15) Steampunk Harrison Wells

Steampunk Harrison Wells also shows up at the open casting call but doesn’t make much of an impression. His outfit makes him more interesting than Mime Harrison Wells, donning goggles that reveal a lot about the world he’s from. However, Team Flash doesn’t get to know him very well, leaving his backstory a mystery.

14) Hells Wells

The final Wells to throw their rat in the ring for Team Flash is Hells Wells, a cowboy version of the character. It’s clear from his appearance that he has a cool origin story, but he refuses to share it with Team Flash. Despite being disrespectful, Hells Wells’ brash attitude makes him more interesting than his counterparts.

13) Harrison Wolfgang Wells

The Thinker gives Barry all kinds of trouble in The Flash Season 4. To figure out the villain’s identity, Team Flash puts together the Council of Wells, which includes Harrison Wolfgang Wells. He thinks he’s better than everyone else, and getting him to help is like pulling teeth. The only reason he isn’t lower on the list is because he does come through now and again.

12) Wells the Grey

When the Council of Wells forms, Wells the Grey, who may or may not be a wizard, shows up. The other members of the group aren’t big fans of his, though, so they send him on his way and get back to work. Still, Wells the Grey has potential out the wazoo. It’s a shame that nobody on Team Flash sees it.

11) Wells 2.0

There isn’t a Wells with a cooler backstory than Wells 2.0. After warlords take over his planet, he becomes a cyborg to survive and may or may not have eaten his Earth’s version of Cisco Ramon. His terrifying appearance makes the Council of Wells look far more intimidating than it actually is.

10) H.P. Wells

While the Council of Wells is cruel and calculating, the Council of Harrisons is soft and understanding. H.P. Wells is one of the members of the Council of Harrisons who helps Harry Wells get his mojo back. He introduces himself to Team Flash by reading a poem about bread that’s a real tear-jerker.

9) H. Lothario Wells

Deemed not a good fit for the Council of Wells, H. Lothario Wells joins the Council of Harrisons and helps Team Flash get in tune with its emotional side. His hair makes it clear that he’s as cool as the other side of the pillow, and he’s not afraid to speak up about what he wants in life.

8) Sonny Wells

The final member of the Council of Harrisons, Sonny Wells, sports a tracksuit and sunglasses, which can’t be overlooked. He also has his own motto, “Be kind, rewind,” that fits Team Flash perfectly. Out of all of the members of the Council of Harrisons, Sonny Wells drops the most truth bombs, making him invaluable to Harry Wells and Team Flash.

7) Harrison Orson Wells

Barry finds himself in quite the predicament after “Crisis on Infinite Earths.” The Speed Force is failing him, and without its help, he doesn’t have his powers. Harrison Orson Wells helps Harrison Nash Wells understand that, to give The Flash his speed, he has to sacrifice himself. It’s hard news to deliver, but the Orwellian Wells refuses to hold back.

6) Harrison Sherloque Wells

On the recommendation of Harrison Wolfgang Wells, Team Flash reaches out to Harrison Sherloque Wells to help them with their Cicada problem. He gets to work and learns that Nora West-Allen is working with the Reverse-Flash. While Team Flash doesn’t appreciate him causing trouble, he’s right to drop the bombshell.

5) Harrison Wells

Harrison Wells is a successful scientist on Earth-1 before Eobard Thawne arrives on the scene and steals his life. Despite dying before the events of The Flash kick off, the original Wells returns after the multiverse is reborn. He helps Team Flash and provides Barry with the mentor he has always wanted before returning to the past to be with his fiancée.

4) Harrison Nash Wells

Harrison Nash Wells’ tenure on The Flash starts rough because he essentially allows “Crisis on Infinite Earths” to happen. The Anti-Monitor tricks him into letting him out and makes him “Pariah.” Nash makes up for his mistakes, though, giving his life to power the artificial Speed Force.

3) Eobard Thawne

Despite not being a Wells, Eobard Thawne is one of the better versions of the character. His cold demeanor makes it clear that there’s more to him than meets the eye, but he still goes out of his way to help Barry. And after the young hero screws him over, he returns time and time again to ruin his rival’s life.

2) H.R. Wells

Like Nash, H.R. Wells doesn’t have a great start to his career. He lies to Team Flash about his reason for being on Earth-1, but eventually, he earns their trust and becomes an integral part of the group. H.R. even makes the ultimate sacrifice by taking Iris West’s place when Savitar comes to kill her.

1) Harry Wells

It just doesn’t get better than Harry Wells. Hailing from Earth-2, he joins Team Flash to fight Zoom despite the villain having his daughter. And even after the threat is gone, he finds reasons to return to his friends on Earth-1 and help them in times of need. Harry may be a little rough around the edges, but he’s the best Wells in the multiverse.

The Flash is streaming on Netflix.

How would you rank all the different versions of Harrison Wells on The Flash? Do you have a favorite Wells? Let us know in the comments below!