Christopher Nolan Lied About Superman to Overcome Studio Objections About His Batman Movie

It didn’t take long for Christopher Nolan‘s trilogy of Batman films, dubbed The Dark Knight Trilogy, to become the most celebrated stories in all of Batman lore. Outside of maybe the initial Batman movie from 1989, the series of Batman Begins, The Dark Knight, and The Dark Knight Rises is often considered the top of the class for the big screen adaptations of the Caped Crusader. By now, we know these three Dark Knight movies inside and out, having watched them on all on numerous occasions. However, Nolan came forward this weekend, on the 80th Anniversary of Batman’s debut, and admitted that there was something we may not have known about his celebrated trilogy

As it turns out, the success of Batman Begins, the first film in the trilogy, began with a little white lie. After Nolan’s first cut of the film, the studio wasn’t happy with one major decision regarding Batman’s suit, and the director fibbed his way through it in order to make the movie the way he wanted.

Videos by ComicBook.com

That lie was all about when Christian Bale first put on the Batsuit, which doesn’t happen until later in the movie. While talking to The Hollywood Reporter, Nolan said that the studio initially complained about his choice to push the suit out of the first act. So, he was quick to point to Richard Donner’s Superman movie as an example of why he should do things his way instead. He told the studio that Christopher Reeve’s Superman didn’t wear his suit until almost an hour into that movie, which isn’t entirely true.

“I was able to say ‘Well, Christopher Reeve didn’t put on the suit until 53 minutes in,’” Nolan said. “That statistic is not true by the way. It’s actually a little earlier.”

Well, now that the entire trilogy is in the past, everyone is likely grateful for Nolan’s small fib. Batman Begins set the tone for all of the good things that happened in the Dark Knight movies, and keeping the focus off of the suit for a little while really gave Nolan the chance to build his character and backstory before transitioning to Batman.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about Star Wars: Episode IX , Avengers: Endgame opening early and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!