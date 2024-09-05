New Creature Commandos Look Has Fans Speculating About Sgt. Rock

The premiere of Creature Commandos is officially three months away, with the highly-anticipated animated series making its debut on Max this December. Creature Commandos will be the first installment in James Gunn and Peter Safran's new DC Universe, and new photos showcasing the series' eclectic ensemble cast of monsters made their debut on Thursday — and may have revealed an interesting detail in the process.

Gunn's social media post for the photos confirmed that GI Robot (Sean Gunn) is alongside his friends in the World War II unit the Easy Company. Although the two figures by GI Robot's side are not referenced by name, fans have already speculated that the taller man could be Sergeant Frank Rock, also known as the beloved war comics character Sgt. Rock.

Who Are DC's Easy Company?

Created by Bob Haney and Ross Andru in 1959's Our Army at War #81, the Easy Company are a World War II infantry unit traditionally led by Sgt. Rock. The other members of the Easy Company, each of whom are given nicknames to avoid dealing with their civilian identities during combat, include a diverse group of men with various skills. While GI Robot has not been a part of the Easy Company in prior comics or DC adaptations, he did also fight in World War II, largely taking on missions that were too dangerous for human men to do.

Interestingly, Sgt. Rock has been in the orbit of the Creature Commandos in their previous animated debut, the 2014 DC Nation: Creature Commandos short. While this doesn't necessarily guarantee that Sgt. Rock will make his DCU debut in the new Creature Commandos series, it could be an interesting Easter egg for the franchise's future.

What Is Creature Commandos About?

Creature Commandos tracks a secret team of incarcerated monsters recruited for missions deemed too dangerous for humans. When all else fails… they're your last, worst option.

The cast of Creature Commandos includes Steve Agee as Economos, Maria Bakalova as Princess Ilana, Anya Chalotra as Circe, Zoe Chao as Nina Mazursky, Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr., Sean Gunn as GI Robot & Weasel, David Harbour as Frankenstein, Alan Tudyk as Dr. Phosphorus, Indira Varma as The Bride, and Viola Davis as Amanda Waller. The series is written and executive produced by James Gunn. Based on DC characters and produced by DC Studios and Warner Bros. Animation; additional executive producers include Peter Safran, Dean Lorey, and Sam Register; Rick Morales serves as a supervising producer.

Creature Commandos will premiere exclusively on Max on Thursday, December 5th.