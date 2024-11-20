Harley Quinn Actor Set to Reprise Their Role in James Gunn’s DCU

James Gunn and Peter Safran’s DCU has been coming along very nicely. Gunn is an old hand at hyping up his projects and with the December 5th premiere of Creature Commandos, the writer/director has been doing the publicity rounds. Gunn has shot down some Creature Commandos rumors, and basically built hype for the upcoming show. The cast has been doing a lot of interviews as well, and fans learned something exciting — Alan Tudyk, who voiced Clayface on the Harley Quinn animated series, will reprise his role in Creature Commandos. Tudyk is a veteran of geek media, an extremely prolific and popular actor, and him joining the DCU is exciting.

In an interview with Rotten Tomatoes, Tudyk talked about his role in the show, saying, “Harley Quinn… is very comedic, it’s straight up comedy whereas this one is a drama that has that is funny that has humorous elements within it but it is action and it’s drama and passion.I play Clayface in Harley Quinn and he sounds [puts on Clayface voice] ‘like this and he’s an idiot and he’s always like what’s my motivation here, Daddy didn’t love me’ yeah it’s that.”

Tudyk then explained the changes to the character in Creature Commandos, saying, “Then in this, Clayface is a killer he’s…. we have a huge fight and he’s a homicidal maniac. So it’s the same character. That’s really cool about DC, I get to play the actual same character two completely different ways and I like them both. It’s really nice that James let me play Clayface [in Creature Commandos], I was so happy I didn’t even have to ask. I was going to ask when I saw it in there and he let me know that I got to do it.”

Harley Quinn is continuing with Season 5, but it’s been pushed back from its reported November 2024 release. With Harley and Ivy moving to Metropolis, it’s unknown whether Tudyk’s Clayface will appear in that show, as well as Creature Commandos. Allowing Tudyk to play two different versions of the character is unprecedented, and shows that James Gunn’s DCU is ready to take chances. Creature Commandos is shaping up to be something very special. While Superman: Legacy is the biggest project on the horizon for the DCU, Creature Commandos‘ press blitz of the last few weeks have definitely built anticipation for the show.

Tudyk as Clayface is sure to garner the show ever more viewers, as well, and this more violent and dangerous version of the character will allow him to show off his chops.