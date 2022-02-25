Comic Book Fans and Creators Celebrate Batman’s New Creative Team

Batman is getting a new creative team for a bold new era. ComicBook.com exclusively revealed writer Chip Zdarsky and artist Jorge Jimenez will take over the Dark Knight’s adventures starting with Batman #125 in July. They kick things off with a six-issue story arc titled “Failsafe,” which promises to introduce Batman’s version of Doomsday. Comic book fans and creators alike are loving the news of Zdarsky and Jimenez pairing up on Batman. Zdarsky’s previous work on the franchise includes Batman: Urban Legends, Batman: Black and White, and Detective Comics #1027, and Jimenez was recently on the main Batman title with James Tynion IV.

“When DC approached me to write Batman, I immediately thought about things that could really challenge the character mentally, physically, and in terms of his relationships,” Zdarsky told ComicBook.com via email. “Failsafe is his Doomsday. When I started mapping out the story I got really excited about where it could take the title.”

“He’s a superstar!” Zdarsky said of working with Jiménez. “Not just as an artist, but as a person! He’s really delightful and excited about the character and the direction we’re going in, which is great. We talked about going darker with the book and he’s been all aboard, with some really stunning pages that showcase the tone. I honestly can’t say enough good things about Jorge. He creates beauty at an amazing speed. I’m angry that he’s also so handsome as it’s just not fair. The only good thing about the pandemic is that I probably won’t have to be on a panel next to him which would only serve to highlight how old and gross I look.”

Tim Drake, aka Red Robin, will be Batman’s sidekick in “Failsafe.” As Zdarsky explained, he wanted to bring the “Batman and Robin” aspect back to the title.

“The past few years have had a lot of Batman on his own, with so many (SO MANY) Robins, etc. in his orbit,” Zdarsky explained. “But I wanted to really highlight the “Batman & Robin” aspect of the characters while still maintaining the darker feel we’re going for. Tim Drake is a favourite of mine and being able to highlight him here has been a lot of fun.”

Find out what the reaction to the big Batman news is below, and you can look forward to the oversized Batman #125 when it arrives in July.

Jorge Jimenez Is Back On Batman!

YES! We´re BACK to BATMAN! and the great @zdarsky is at the wheel of this new stage!this guy is simply AMAZING, and he is writing a brilliant script. I´m doing my best to do the COOLEST art possible,And @tomeu_morey on pages colors is FIRE!



I PROMISE you'll love it! #Batman pic.twitter.com/O90rs88aP0 — Jorge Jiménez (@JorgeJimenezArt) February 24, 2022

Joshua Williamson Is Very Excited

Very excited for what @zdarsky and @JorgeJimenezArt are doing with BATMAN starting at #125!



Two amazing creators who are kicking ass and having fun. It’s awesome.



This was ALWAYS the plan. I’m done writing this Batman story, but I’m not done with Batman… pic.twitter.com/a7Z2AntcSD — Joshua Williamson (@Williamson_Josh) February 24, 2022

Scott Snyder Shares His Thoughts

Away with the family for kids break but just wanted to say how incredibly excited I am for everything pals @zdarsky and @JorgeJimenezArt have planned for Batman! Gotham is in amazing hands! Get ready for more awesomeness! — Scott Snyder (@Ssnyder1835) February 25, 2022

Jim Lee Says Its a Great Year to Be a Batman Fan

Congratulations @JorgeJimenezArt, @zdarsky and @tomeu_morey–can’t wait to see what you all cook up!!! What a great year to be a #batman fan! https://t.co/2LzZLSBQmw — Jim Lee (@JimLee) February 24, 2022

Matthew Rosenberg Cannot Wait

CAN NOT WAIT.@zdarsky writing BATMAN is going to be so good. https://t.co/fQDQp7ksnq — Matthew Rosenberg (@AshcanPress) February 24, 2022

Zdarsky’s the New Brubaker

Is Zdarsky the new Brubaker? Writer/artist turned writer? Check. Daredevil? Check. Batman? Check. Indie crime comics with a Phillips? Check. — Harry Kassen (@leekassen) February 24, 2022

Marco Checchetto Is Impressed With Zdarsky Landing Daredevil AND Batman

Zdarsky Is Very Familiar With Batman

I can't believe DC is allowing @zdarsky to write Batman (for, like, the fourth time in the past six months). https://t.co/nL9pTrsd1I — David Harper (@slicedfriedgold) February 24, 2022

An Example of Zdarsky’s Batman Work

Yayyy to celebrate my dude @zdarsky writing BATMAN, here's one of my favorite classically cool Batman scenes he's written in the Batman/Red Hood story in Batman: Urban Legends 🖤🦇🖤 https://t.co/tkfRQ9fD6D pic.twitter.com/kZ4OJ4fMyr — Jesschillin (@jesswchen) February 24, 2022

Crazy New Batman Team

Big Time Yes To This

YES, @zdarsky will be taking over the main #Batman title with @JorgeJimenezArt returning on art starting with Batman #125



Zdarsky says he’s “in it for the long haul” and plans to stay for an extended time, much like his Daredevil run. I’m so pumped for this. pic.twitter.com/bwtJHZZD5I — Battman 🦇 (@BatmanFiles) February 24, 2022

Are We Dreaming?