Comic Book Fans and Creators Celebrate Batman’s New Creative Team

Batman is getting a new creative team for a bold new era. ComicBook.com exclusively revealed writer Chip Zdarsky and artist Jorge Jimenez will take over the Dark Knight’s adventures starting with Batman #125 in July. They kick things off with a six-issue story arc titled “Failsafe,” which promises to introduce Batman’s version of Doomsday. Comic book fans and creators alike are loving the news of Zdarsky and Jimenez pairing up on Batman. Zdarsky’s previous work on the franchise includes Batman: Urban Legends, Batman: Black and White, and Detective Comics #1027, and Jimenez was recently on the main Batman title with James Tynion IV.
“When DC approached me to write Batman, I immediately thought about things that could really challenge the character mentally, physically, and in terms of his relationships,” Zdarsky told ComicBook.com via email. “Failsafe is his Doomsday. When I started mapping out the story I got really excited about where it could take the title.”
“He’s a superstar!” Zdarsky said of working with Jiménez. “Not just as an artist, but as a person! He’s really delightful and excited about the character and the direction we’re going in, which is great. We talked about going darker with the book and he’s been all aboard, with some really stunning pages that showcase the tone. I honestly can’t say enough good things about Jorge. He creates beauty at an amazing speed. I’m angry that he’s also so handsome as it’s just not fair. The only good thing about the pandemic is that I probably won’t have to be on a panel next to him which would only serve to highlight how old and gross I look.”
Tim Drake, aka Red Robin, will be Batman’s sidekick in “Failsafe.” As Zdarsky explained, he wanted to bring the “Batman and Robin” aspect back to the title.
“The past few years have had a lot of Batman on his own, with so many (SO MANY) Robins, etc. in his orbit,” Zdarsky explained. “But I wanted to really highlight the “Batman & Robin” aspect of the characters while still maintaining the darker feel we’re going for. Tim Drake is a favourite of mine and being able to highlight him here has been a lot of fun.”
the oversized Batman #125 when it arrives in July.