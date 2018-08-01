‘Constantine: City of Demons’ Movie Trailer Released

CW Seed’s Web series Constantine: City of Demons is getting a feature-length release, and you can watch the first trailer for it, above!

Like with the Vixen Web series, five episodes of Constantine: City of Demons will be compiled together along with new footage, to convert the series into a full movie-length feature.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here’s a little preview of the Blu-ray cover art, along with some of the perks of this upcoming release!

“Constantine: City of Demons” movie gets October 9 release date on Ultra HD, Blu-ray & Digital from @WBHomeEnt. Full hour of never-before-seen footage. Full 90 minutes of @mattryanreal! #ConstantineDemonshttps://t.co/YkYQulHvt3 pic.twitter.com/go5QNr7tDk — Gary Miereanu (@SuperPRGuy) July 31, 2018



Matt Ryan’s John Constantine became such a fan-favorite character that even the quick demise of his solo TV series wasn’t enough to kill the actor’s version of the Hellblazer exorcist. Ryan got to reprise Constantine in animated form for the Justice League Dark animated feature, which is set in the same continuity as City of Demons. If becoming a star of the DC Animated Universe wasn’t enough, Ryan has also become a breakout star of the live-action DC Universe, with a featured guest spot in Legends of Tomorrow season 3, which has now become a regular leading role in season 4. He’s so adept at nailing John Constantine’s smarmy charm that fans can’t help but to be charmed by his take on the character. It’s why so many fans who didn’t catch the CW Seed series will also be excited for this Constantine: City of Demons movie.

Synopsis: “A decade after a tragic mistake, family man Chas and occult detective John Constantine set out to cure Chas’s daughter Trish from a mysterious supernatural coma. With the help of the mysterious Nightmare Nurse, the influential Queen of Angels, and brutal Aztec God Mictlantecuhtli, the pair just might have a chance at outsmarting the demon Beroul to save Trish’s soul. In a world of shadows and dark magic, not everything is what it seems, and there’s always a price to pay. The path to redemption is never easy, and if Constantine is to succeed, he must navigate through the dark urban underbelly of Los Angeles, outwit the most cunning spawns of hell, and come face to face with arch-nemesis Nergal – all while battling his own inner demons!“

Constantine: City of Demons will hit Blu-ray and Digital on October 9th. You can pre-order it HERE.