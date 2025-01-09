Creature Commandos Finale Shocks Viewers With the Most Heartbreaking Death of the Series

James Gunn has really outdone himself once again. The filmmaker and co-chair of DC Studios is known for delivering highly emotional moments in his projects, sometimes when you least expect them. His third Guardians of the Galaxy movie is basically an action-comedy that makes you cry just about every 5-10 minutes. That trend has continued with the animated Creature Commandos, which has delivered a couple of gut-punches throughout its first season.

None of the emotional moments can compare to the finale, though. The seventh and final episode of Creature Commandos Season 1 hit Max on Thursday, and it included an absolute haymaker of a death scene, one that nobody saw coming and was sure to bring at least a couple tears to the eyes of viewers. WARNING: This article contains MAJOR SPOILERS for Creature Commandos Season 1! Continue reading at your own risk…

Throughout the first season of Creature Commandos, the character of Nina Mazursky has been established as the heart and soul of the series. She has been the team’s moral compass, the one character consistently standing for what we all know is right, even in the face of evil and impossible circumstance. It seemed like Nina was being set up for a key role in the new DC Universe. Well, that’s not happening.

Nina, probably the most beloved member of these Creature Commandos, met a shocking end in the third act of the show’s Season 1 finale. When moving in to kill Princess Ilana, Nina hesitated, wondering if she was doing the right thing. This gave Weasel time to warn the princess, who was one of the only people to show him kindness. That warning was enough for Ilana to see Nina swimming in the water beneath her, and she flipped Nina’s dagger around on her, stabbing her several times.

Almost as heartbreaking as the death itself was the timing of this scene, which came right as Waller thought she discovered the truth that Ilana was actually innocent, and that Circe had lied about everything. Waller called the Bride to stop the assassination attempt, but the Bride only received the call after Nina’s body had floated to the surface of the lake.

The fortunate silver lining for the Commandos is that Ilana wasn’t actually innocent, and the Bride knew it. She saw Ilana with Clayface on a security tape and figured out the princess’ entire scheme. The Bride killed Ilana in the final minutes of the episode, and was sure to let her know she was going through with the assassination because Ilana killed Nina. So justice was ultimately served, but that doesn’t make things easier for the Bride, who admitted to losing her “only friend” when Nina was killed.

When Creature Commandos returns for a second season, Nina Mazursky sadly won’t be part of the group.