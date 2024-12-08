Creature Commandos Showrunner Says One Specific Character Is the “Heart of the Show”

Creature Commandos — along with the entire DCU — has officially been unleashed on audiences everywhere, with the first two episodes of James Gunn’s animated series premiering on Max this past week. Fans got the chance to meet the eclectic group of monsters that makes up Task Force M, which includes characters like the Bride, Dr. Phosphorus, and G.I. Robot. Like with all Gunn projects, however, one of these new characters has quickly emerged as the heart of the series, the character that knows how to pull at your heartstrings around every turn.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In Creature Commandos, that character is Nina Mazursky, who is voiced by Zoë Chao. Over the first two episodes, Nina establishes herself as the member of the team who still has a good read on her morals, and she is clearly the character that audiences will feel the most connected to.

During an interview with ComicBook about the series, Creature Commandos showrunner Dean Lorey talked a bit about the deeper cut characters featured in the series, and why Nina is such an important part of the story.

“It started as a passion project for James. And he wrote the first four episodes of the show before he was the co-president of DC Studios. So he was just doing it because he wanted to do it, and the selected the very specific characters that we were going to use in this season,” Lorey said. “Hopefully, there will be more seasons. But what’s nice about it is when you take away part of the trappings of the characters there’s a real clean drive and direction for each of the characters. Like Nina is really the heart of the show. She’s the sweetest of the characters. And G.I. Robot, he’s probably my favorite character. He’s just so wonderful and what I love about G.I. Robot is, he’s so clean and clear and specific. He just wants to kill Nazis and he likes his buddies. He’ got buddies and he likes to kill Nazis, that’s his thing. And I love the way that all the character have nicely, clearly defined personalities and goals, and they fit together very well.”

Lorey went on to elaborate about a little more on the role Nina serves in Creature Commandos. Not only is she the heart of the group, but she also offers a way for viewers to join this world of monsters.

“She is, I think, the point of view character for the audience,” the showrunner said. “And then we get into her backstory and you’ll see she’s really gone through a lot.”

The first two episodes of Creature Commandos are now streaming on Max. New episodes will release every Thursday through the rest of Season 1.