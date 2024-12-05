Creature Commandos: The Sons of Themyscira Are quite Different in DC Comics

The first episode of DC’s Creature Commandos reveals Circe (voiced by Anya Chalotra) is working with a group of misogynistic men who call themselves the Sons of Themyscira. While the animated series explicitly pokes fun at toxic fandom through its depiction of the group, the Sons of Themyscira actually do have a comic book counterpart. Yet, the DC Comics version of the group has nothing to do with their Creature Commandos iteration.

Who Are the Sons of Themyscira in DC Comics?

The Sons of Themyscira emerged as one of the most controversial additions to Wonder Woman mythology during DC Comics’ “New 52” era of the 2010s. In a dramatic reimagining of Amazon society, The New 52 initiative revealed the inhabitants of Themyscira maintained their culture through a disturbing practice of raiding ships at sea, where they would briefly liaise with male sailors. After these encounters, the men were killed, and their bodies were cast into the sea, a practice that ensured the continuation of their bloodline while maintaining their isolation.

Nine months later, female babies were celebrated as new citizens of Themyscira. However, when these unions produced male children, the Amazons would abandon their sons, considering them failures and casting them away from Paradise Island. The god Hephaestus, who had himself experienced maternal rejection from Hera, intervened in this cycle of abandonment. He offered the Amazons to trade them weapons and armor in exchange for their unwanted sons, providing these rejected children with both sanctuary and purpose. Under the guidance and protection of Hephaestus, the rejected children of the Amazons became known as the Sons of Themyscira.

It’s easy to see why Wonder Woman fans were unhappy about this odd creative choice. After all, the existence of the Sons of Themyscira goes against the Amazons’ values of love and wisdom, revealing a darker side to their supposedly enlightened society. Unsurprisingly, the concept was erased during DC’s “Rebirth” initiative, restoring Wonder Woman’s mythology to its more traditional roots. So, it’s curious that James Gunn has decided to nod at this infamous chapter in DC Comics history – but then, he just reuses the name and changes everything else associated with the Sons of Themyscira, so maybe it’s better to be re-paving that road.

Creature Commandos’ Sons of Themyscira Parodies Toxic Masculinity

In Creature Commandos, the Sons of Themyscira are a group of disgruntled men who think it’s unfair that there is an island where only women can live. Themyscira is seen as heaven on earth, where people live in harmony with nature and each other, which should be the ultimate model for society. As the Sons of Themyscira members put it, if such a wonderful place exists it should be open to everyone – including men. That’s why they follow Circe as the sorceress wreaks havoc in Pokolistan, with the villain promising them they could invade Themyscira next.

The Sons of Themyscira are unaware of the irony of their situation. Despite their grandiose speeches about gender equality and how the Amazons are leaving them out, they follow a powerful woman into a war they don’t fully understand – only to be used as cannon fodder. Furthermore, if Themyscira is such a great place, it’s only because it’s remained isolated from the male-dominated world for centuries.

When William Moulton Marston created Wonder Woman, he deliberately established Paradise Island as a utopian society developed by women who had broken free from mankind’s chains. The writer aimed to demonstrate how women could achieve physical and mental excellence in a world without men. From its inception, Wonder Woman has been a feminist icon who stands against the patriarchy.

This fundamental aspect of Wonder Woman’s mythology is what made The New 52’s introduction of the Sons of Themyscira particularly divisive. It undermined the core message of female empowerment that had defined the character for decades in exchange for a cheap twist.

Nevertheless, a few DC fans still get angry about some of the company’s retcons. Gunn is aware of this vocal minority, so he decided to blow the dust off the Sons of Themyscira concept and reimagine it as a satiric version of the men who criticize Wonder Woman for being “anti-men,” completely missing the point of Wonder Woman’s tradition. It was never about excluding other people, just about creating safe spaces for women to exist beyond the rule of men. It will be interesting to see if/how DC Studios expands these themes in the upcoming Paradise Lost TV show.

New episodes of Creature Commandos hit MAX every Thursday until January 9, 2025.