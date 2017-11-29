[SPOILER] Is the Fuhrer in “Crisis on Earth-X”

The CW’s “Crisis on Earth-X” introduced audiences to Nazi versions of familiar Arrowverse heroes, including the Earth-X version of Green Arrow, Dark Arrow. Tonight, in the crossover’s third hour, it was revealed that Dark Arrow is more than just a terrifying archer.

Spoilers for tonight’s third hour of the Arrowverse crossover, “Crisis on Earth-X”, below.

Last night audiences saw Dark Arrow and Earth-X’s version of Supergirl, Overgirl, calling the shots, commanding the Nazi army and bringing the terror to Earth-1 on a mission to take Kara Danvers’ healthy heart in order to save Overgirl’s life. However, while it was clear that Dark Arrow held a position of great power, it wasn’t exactly clear what role he played on the dystopian alternate Earth. Tonight, though, there was no doubt. Earth-X’s Oliver Queen, the Dark Arrow, is also the Fuhrer.

The revelation explains how getting a heart for Overgirl was a mission elevated to a high enough priority that invading another Earth to get it was a sound allocation of resources. With Overgirl being Dark Arrow’s wife, it makes sense that the Reich would go to great lengths to save her. It also explains why Reverse Flash was so concerned that Dark Arrow would lose sight of the mission to take over Earth-1 if he let his emotions get in the way. A distracted Fuhrer would be a weakness.

Of course, with Dark Arrow being the Fuhrer on Earth-X, Oliver Queen being his doppelganger might just be a benefit for the heroes stranded over there. Looking like the leader could make it difficult for some of the Nazi soldiers to kill him — and might even open doors otherwise locked for the heroes. After all, there’s nothing wrong with confusing the enemy.

“Crisis on Earth-X” concludes tonight with episodes of The CW’s The Flash and Legends of Tomorrow beginning at 8/7c.