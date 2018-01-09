There’s a “Crisis on Earth-X” Digital Bundle That Lets You Buy the Crossover Cheap

Fans re-watching The CW‘s epic “Crisis on Earth-X” event tonight can avoid both commercials and the wait for tomorrow night if they want to finish the story on digital streaming sites — and they can do so at a discount.

Vudu is offering a “Crisis on Earth-X” Digital Bundle at $9.99 — about the cost of most movies, and 20% or so off the cost of just buying the individual episodes.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The first two hours of the crossover have just concluded their first-ever re-run on The CW, with the second half airing tomorrow night beginning at 8 p.m. ET/PT. For those who like to own these things, and watch them on a whim — this is as good an option as you are likely to get until and unless they finally do a DVD release for one of these events.

The crossover was nominally centered on the wedding of Barry Allen and Iris West, but it was not long before it looked like a job for…well, about 20 superheroes, all of whom were in attendance when a group of armed storm troopers crash the ceremony, leaving the heroes incredulous and angry.

The crossover, which is more of a continuous “movie-like” experience than the somewhat more episodic “Invasion!” crossover from last year, centers on a group of invaders from Earth-X, a previously-unknown world in the multiverse where Nazis won World War II.

Along with the villains of that world — doppelgangers of Harrison Wells, Oliver Queen, and Kara Zor-El, among others — the audience will meet some of its heroes, most notably The Ray and Citizen Cold.

You can check out the trailer above.

“Crisis on Earth-X” is a four-hour event that premiered on November 27 and 28 beginning at 8 p.m. and running for two hours each day; Supergirl (8 p.m. Monday), The Flash (8 p.m. Tuesday) and Legends of Tomorrow (9 p.m. Tuesday) remained in their normal time slots but Arrow moved from Thursday to a 9 p.m. Monday placement for the week.

The same scheduling tweak takes place this week, as The CW re-runs the event in its two-night entirety ahead of the midseason premieres of Supergirl, Arrow, and The Flash (plus the series premiere of Black Lightning) next week.

Now, though, if you just can’t wait for tomorrow’s installment — you can get it on the cheap.