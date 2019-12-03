“Crisis on Infinite Earths”: Full Trailer Released

We’re getting closer and closer to The CW‘s “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover, and fans are eager to see how the five-night event will impact the landscape of DC Comics-inspired television. The network has already released several teaser trailers, as well as television spots centered around each of the event’s five main shows, but it looks like another epic look has now arrived. The CW has released the latest trailer for the highly-anticipated crossover event, which you can check out above.

“Crisis” will follow characters from Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, Legends of Tomorrow, and Batwoman, as they all fight to protect the multiverse from the villainous Anti-Monitor. In the process, the event will feature a wide array of cameos across the DCTV and film worlds, including Smallville‘s Tom Welling and Erica Durance, Black Lightning‘s Cress Williams, Stargirl‘s Brec Bassinger, Batman‘s Burt Ward, and legendary Batman voice actor Kevin Conroy.

“You think of the scale of it, and what this character means, and him being introduced into the DC TV world, the first person when you think when you think Monitor is you think Anti-Monitor,” LaMonica Garrett, who plays The Monitor and The Anti-Monitor, admitted to ComicBook.com before “Elseworlds”. “So, the scale — where’s this going? And then when you think Anti-Monitor, the next thing you think of is “Crisis on Infinite Earths”. So if you keep doing that to yourself, it makes it too much on your shoulders when you are going into it. You have to think about it later. To me, I’m a former athlete. When you think about the big games, the bowl games, you think about the Super Bowl, you think about the World Series, and you ask those players, ‘what does this mean? This is a huge game, this is the biggest game ever.’ And they downplay it. They don’t want to think of it. After the game, they’ll tell you how much pressure they were under, and how much stress. They couldn’t sleep at night. So leading up to it, it’s like they’re trying not to think about that, because if you make that moment bigger than what it is, it’s gonna get the best of you.”

“Basically, we’re gonna begin — this is an exclusive — we’re gonna begin the way Crisis on Infinite Earths the comic begins, which is the destruction of various parallel universes. And the goal is for us to adapt key moments from the comic, those seminal moments,” Arrow and Legends of Tomorrow producer Marc Guggenheim told ComicBook.com earlier this summer.

“Yesterday I pitched to the network what the story was going to be and the best part of the pitch, we have a board that DC made up for me, which is covers from key issues of Crisis on Infinite Earths.” Guggenheim continued. “And we’re like, ‘We’re gonna do our version of this, we’re gonna do our version of this, we’re gonna do our version of this.’ Our goal is, the thing we’ve been saying, is we’re going to make a list of a 100 cool things that we want to do. And even if we only get to do 50, we’re still doing 50 cool things… This needs to be special. This is the Holy Grail of DC comic book stories, in my opinion, and we cannot screw this up.”

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” will begin with Supergirl on Sunday, December 8th at 8/7c.