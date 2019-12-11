The Flash’s Candice Patton Reveals She Was Actually Supposed to Play Someone Else in Crisis on Infinite Earths

The CW’s “Crisis on Infinite Earths” has seen a lot of characters from every corner of the DC Universe appear through various cameos and guest appearances, but it’s also seen several of the Arrowverse’s stars do double duty by playing either alternative versions of their characters or different characters altogether — albeit ones from other Earths in the Multiverse. Most notable of these is probably DC’s Legends of Tomorrow star Brandon Routh who plays not only Ray Palmer/The Atom but suited up as Superman from Earth-96 for the event, but it turns out that The Flash star Candice Patton was supposed to play another character beyond Iris West-Allen. It just didn’t work out.

On Twitter on Tuesday, a fan noted that they would have like to see her play a speedster again like the time on The Flash when Iris briefly had Barry’s powers. Patton herself replied and revealed that she was supposed to “be someone else super fun” but sadly it was not to be.

I was actually supposed to be someone else super fun in crisis. Didn’t pan out. 🤷🏽‍♀️ https://t.co/BKdJvitnod — Candice Patton (@candicepatton) December 10, 2019

We may never know exactly who else Patton was set to play, but the very idea that she could have had an additional role in the crossover doesn’t come too much as a surprise. One of the things that executive producer Marc Guggenheim has been clear about is that they were planning to pack as much as possible into “Crisis on Infinite Earths and that includes having as many “cool things” as possible.

“Basically, we’re gonna begin — this is an exclusive — we’re gonna begin the way Crisis on Infinite Earths the comic begins, which is the destruction of various parallel universes. And the goal is for us to adapt key moments from the comic, those seminal moments,” Guggenheim told ComicBook.com at San Diego Comic-Con this summer.

“In fact, yesterday I pitched to the network what the story was going to be and the best part of the pitch, we have a board that DC made up for me, which is covers from key issues of Crisis on Infinite Earths. And we’re like, ‘We’re gonna do our version of this, we’re gonna do our version of this, we’re gonna do our version of this.’ Our goal is, the thing we’ve been saying, is we’re going to make a list of 100 cool things that we want to do. And even if we only get to do 50, we’re still doing 50 cool things.”

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” kicks off on Sunday, December 8 on Supergirl, runs through a Monday episode of Batwoman and that Tuesday’s episode of The Flash. That will be the midseason cliffhanger, as the shows go on hiatus for the holidays and return on January 14 to finish out the event with the midseason premiere of Arrow and a “special episode” of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, which launches as a midseason series this year and so will not have an episode on the air before the Crisis.