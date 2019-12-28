New Crisis on Infinite Earths Promo Vows to Save the Fallen Heroes

It’s a grim time for The CW‘s Arrowverse. Despite their best efforts, the shared universe’s core heroes and their allies found themselves able to assemble the full team of Paragons needed to save the multiverse but were unable to actually stop the worst from happening. The Anti-Monitor defeated The Monitor and that nasty anti-matter wave struck the final remaining Earth, Earth-1. However, before all hope was lost, the Paragons were sent to the Vanishing Point by Pariah to put together their last stand and now, in a promo for the upcoming final night of the “Crisis on Infinite Earths” event, the Paragons are vowing not only to defeat the Anti-Monitor, but to bring back everyone they’ve lost, too.

In the short promo, which you can check out above, Supergirl declares that they will get out of there, there being the Vanishing Point beyond space and time, and find a way to get everyone they’ve lost back. It’s especially poignant when paired with the image of Supergirl carrying what appears to be the cape of Brandon Routh’s Superman, who was eliminated by Lex Luthor tinkering with the Book of Destiny. You can check it out above.

For Supergirl in particular, that’s a lot of people and in a sense more loss than the other heroes have faced. Sure, they’ve all lost their entire world, but Supergirl has endured this type of loss three times now — first Krypton, then Earth-38 which included the last remnant of Krypton via Argo, and Earth-1 where survivors of her world were evacuated. The idea of bringing back everyone lost is something that Supergirl has been fixated on pretty much since the destruction of Earth-38. In the second hour of “Crisis”, Supergirl makes clear to Batwoman/Kate Kane that she plans to use the Book of Destiny to restore her world despite the danger.

Supergirl’s declaration that they will bring back those they’ve lost isn’t the only thing of interest in the promo. The promo also shows the return of Oliver Queen as Green Arrow. As viewers will recall, Oliver died during the first hour of “Crisis” as he stayed behind to hold off the Shadow Demons so that as many people could be evacuated from Earth-38 as possible. However, in the third hour of the event right before the holiday break, Oliver was approached by Jim Corrigan in Purgatory. The tease there is that Oliver is going to become the Spectre and if this glimpse of the hero in the promo wasn’t enough, the synopsis for the upcoming fourth hour — the Arrow episode of the event — notes that Oliver “has become something else”. You can check that out, as well as the synopsis for the “Crisis” finale below.

ARROW

“Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Four” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, LV) (HDTV)

OLIVER HAS BECOME SOMETHING ELSE IN PART FOUR OF “CRISIS ON INFINITE EARTHS.” EPISODE PENNED BY MARV WOLFMAN & MARC GUGGENHEIM – Stuck in the Vanishing Point, the Paragons search for a way to escape. The futility of the situation is compounded by The Flash’s (guest star Grant Gustin) disappearance. However, hope appears in the form of Oliver (Stephen Amell), who reveals that he has become something else. Meanwhile, the origin stories for The Monitor (guest star LaMonica Garrett) and Anti-Monitor are revealed. Glen Winter directed the episode written by Marv Wolfman & Marc Guggenheim.

DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW

“Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Five” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, LV) (HDTV)

THE EARTH-SHATTERING “CRISIS ON INFINITE EARTHS” CROSSOVER CONCLUDES – “Worlds lived, worlds died. Nothing will ever be the same.” Gregory Smith directed the episode written by Keto Shimizu and Ubah Mohamed.

The “Crisis” event brings together the heroes from multiple Earths to battle against the Anti-Monitor (LaMonica Garrett), a godlike villain who threatens to destroy all reality. In the comics, the story ended with the deaths of The Flash and Supergirl, and the destruction of DC’s multiverse, leading to a single Earth with a complex history packed with hundreds of heroes. The battle brings together characters from all six of the current DC Comics adaptations on The CW (Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Batwoman, and Black Lightning), along with characters and actors from Titans, the 1990 version of The Flash, the short-lived Birds of Prey, Smallville, Superman Returns, Tim Burton’s Batman, and the iconic 1966 Batman series.

The first three episodes are available now, for free, on The CW app and CW Seed. “Crisis on Infinite Earths” will conclude on January 14.