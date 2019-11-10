“Crisis on Infinite Earths” Will Feature Return of One of These Three Legends of Tomorrow Characters

The CW’s “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover is officially less than a month away, and fans were recently treated to a small snippet of footage from the upcoming event. The teaser showed just a small number of the heroes and villains that will be part of the massive event — and it sounds like an unexpected character will also be involved. Arrow and Legends of Tomorrow producer Marc Guggenheim was recently asked if Martin Stein (Victor Garber), Jefferson “Jax” Jackson (Franz Drameh), or Beebo will appear in “Crisis”. Guggenheim revealed that fans can expect to see one of the three characters in the event, but didn’t provide any additional details beyond that.

One of the three. https://t.co/JOyDj3P7ZQ — Marc Guggenheim (@mguggenheim) November 10, 2019

At this point, there’s no telling exactly which of the three characters will appear — although a good argument could be made for any of them. Earth-1’s Martin Stein tragically passed away during the “Crisis on Earth-X” crossover a few years back, but there’s certainly a chance that we could see a version of him from another corner of the multiverse. Jax ended up leaving Legends of Tomorrow shortly after Stein’s passing, and the Season 3 finale revealed that he had since settled down and had a young daughter. That means we could theoretically see Jax make an appearance, albeit without the powers that he and Stein had as Firestorm.

Some will surely regard Beebo – the Tickle-Me-Elmo-esque doll that first debuted in Season 3 – to be an out-of-the-box choice for “Crisis”. But considering the fact that a giant manifestation of Beebo was able to successfully vanquish Mallus, it’s hard to deny that it’d be amazing seeing Beebo go up against the Anti-Monitor (LaMonica Garrett).

“Crisis” will have an interesting effect on Legends as a series, as the time-traveling ensemble show was on hiatus during this fall season. The final hour of “Crisis” will actually be the first episode of Legends Season 5, and it will be interesting to see how the series uses it as a jumping-off point.

“We’ve got a trick up our sleeve,” executive producer Phil Klemmer told ComicBook.com. “There is a way. It’s a very, very fine needle to thread. But I do feel like there’s a way that we can coexist with the greatest crossover ever. And again, we’re not forsaking the Arrowverse. We love it. But I think once we established this habit of reinventing ourselves every season, you’ve stepped onto the hamster wheel. Or not a hamster wheel…wait, that sounds miserable. Onto a Merry-Go-Round. And that thing is spinning so friggin’ fast right now, we’ll be thrown to our death if we try to step off, so the only alternative is to keep going faster and faster. I think we’re made confident by the fact that the things on our show that seem like the wildest conceits — musicals or puppets — kind of remind the audience of the core strength of the show, which is the characters and their relationships. In a weird way that the more outlandish the show is, the more real the Legends feel. So nah, we’re going to rein it in, but we’ll find a new way to be weird next season.”

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” will begin with Supergirl on Sunday, December 8th at 8/7c.