Does Lucifer Appear in Crisis on Infinite Earths Part 3?

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” enters its third hour tonight on The CW and as fans have been enjoying all this week thus far, the biggest crossover event the Arrowverse has ever seen has also brought in some incredible guest stars and cameo appearances from heroes and characters hailing from other corners of the DC Universe. Some of those appearances were well-known before the start of the crossover event — such as Kevin Conroy’s live-action Bruce Wayne — and some were surprises, such as the destruction of Titans’ Earth-9 in the opening moments on Sunday night. But there is one guest appearance that there have been conflicting reports on in the months leading up to crisis and now, The Flash hour of the event has definitive answered the question of whether the Devil Himself Lucifer would appear.

Spoilers for tonight’s episode of The Flash, “Crisis on Infinite Earths Part 3,” below.

We’re just cutting to the chase here: yes, Lucifer appears in “Crisis on Infinite Earths.” And yes, we mean Tom Ellis‘ Lucifer, the star of Netflix’s Lucifer appeared in tonight’s episode. His Earth is designated as Earth-666 — fitting — and it’s where Mia (Katherine McNamara) and Constantine (Matt Ryan) and Diggle (David Ramsey) go to try to get an assist in how to retrieve Oliver Queen’s (Stephen Amell) soul. Lucifer doesn’t give them a direct answer, but he does send them in the right direction: Oliver is in Purgatory and it looks like Lian Yu.

Ellis’ appearance tonight is a pretty big surprise for fans as, back in October, Ellis himself denied rumors that he would be appearing in the epic “Crisis” event, even going so far as to call it a “hard pass.”

“Right, OK, see… this is what happens. I go to Vancouver for the weekend to visit my friend for his birthday and now suddenly, I’m in a different show!” Ellis told ET’s Katie Krause, adding that an appearance by Lucifer Morningstar in “Crisis on Infinite Earths” was a “hard pass.”

Turns out it wasn’t such a hard pass after all.

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” kicks off on Sunday, December 8 on Supergirl, runs through a Monday episode of Batwoman and that Tuesday’s episode of The Flash. That will be the midseason cliffhanger, as the shows go on hiatus for the holidays and return on January 14 to finish out the event with the midseason premiere of Arrow and a “special episode” of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, which launches as a midseason series this year and so will not have an episode on the air before the Crisis.